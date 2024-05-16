K-pop group ENHYPEN is growing up — together

At the Honda Center in southern California, K-pop group ENHYPEN will take the stage for their FATE World Tour at 7:30 p.m. — sharp. But for ENGENES, the name ENHYPEN fans call themselves, the day starts much earlier.

Fans aiming for barricade positions right in front of the stage have been lining up since the night before the show, at least, to secure their spot in line. The day of the concert, there’s a line wrapping around the venue of fans waiting for official merchandise. ENGENES pass the time meeting with mutuals they’ve met online and handing out homemade “freebies” and goodies, making sure everyone gets something with their “bias,” or their favorite of the group’s seven members, on it.

If anything is going to demonstrate the rise ENHYPEN has taken since they first formed on the reality show "I-LAND" in 2020, and since TODAY.com first spoke to them last year, it’s this — the fans.

“The lyrics of their music has truly saved my life. They mean just so much to me,” Lexi, a fan since 2021, tells TODAY.com. She traveled to the concert with two friends she met at an ENHYPEN cup sleeve event in Mexico.

Aron, who traveled from Mexico with Lexi, says he looks up to ENHYPEN. “Jungwon is a really good person and sets an example for me because he works so hard to be here," he tells TODAY.com.

ENGENES wait outside for the concert Lexy White

The members of ENHYPEN were among the 23 contestants on "I-LAND", South Korean reality survival show. The show's intention was to form boy group that embodied the core values a hyphen symbol brings to a conversation: Connection, discovery and growth. Hence, ENHYPEN.

Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo and Ni-Ki were the members selected in the end by each other and fans voting at home.

Four years later, they’re thriving. Since their formation, ENHYPEN has released two studio albums, sold millions of records, broken their own sales records, headlined their first U.S. stadium tour and became the first K-pop boy group to host a solo concert at the Tokyo Dome in the shortest period of time since debut.

Despite climbing the ranks as one of the most popular and consistent fourth generation K-pop groups, ENHYPEN’s dynamic remains steady and grounded, something TODAY.com witnesses firsthand before the first stop on their U.S. encore tour begins.

Still hours before the concert but now inside the Honda Center, ENHYPEN walk into a windowless room backstage, and stick out their hands for polite reintroductions. Jungwon mentions he remembers the little orange Tiny Mic from the last time TODAY.com interviewed the group.