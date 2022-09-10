Elton John honors Queen Elizabeth in poignant musical tribute

At his concert at the Rogers Centre in Toronto on September 8, Sir Elton John paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following her death at age 96, asking the audience to join him in celebrating her incredible life.

The "Rocket Man" singer was knighted by Queen Elizabeth in 1998 for his contributions to music and had a solid connection to the royals through his well-known friendship with the late Princess Diana. He also performed at a Platinum Jubilee event earlier this year.

Elton John is presented to Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Palace while appearing in a gala variety performance in 1952. PA Images / Getty Images

"She was an inspiring presence to be around," the singer and composer told the crowd. "She led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace and decency and a genuine caring warmth."

"I’m 75. She’s been with me all my life, and I feel very sad that she won’t be with me anymore," he continued.

John went on to acknowledge the many accomplishments of the queen in his brief remarks.

“I’m glad she’s at peace, I’m glad she’s at rest and she deserves it, she’s worked bloody hard,” he said. “I send my love to her family and loved ones and she will be missed. But her spirit lives on. We will celebrate her life tonight with music, okay?” he asked the crowd, who responded with cheers.

John followed his speech with a moving performance of "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me."

He also posted words of condolences on Instagram after learning of her majesty's passing.

Thursday night's concert was part of his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour, which is slated to continue until next summer. Other British musicians currently on tour also paused their concerts this week to pay respects to the queen, including Harry Styles, who asked for a round of applause for her at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Thursday night. In Los Angeles, Duran Duran played their hit "Save a Prayer" to a sea of lit up cell phones on Friday.

World leaders mourned Queen Elizabeth's passing across the globe, and John was among many celebrities who shared their condolences upon her death, including Victoria Beckham, Barbara Streisand, Maria Shriver and Helen Mirren who won an Oscar for her portrayal of her majesty in 2006's "The Queen."

Related: