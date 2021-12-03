Our 7 favorite things from Elton John and Ed Sheeran's 'Merry Christmas' music video

Christmas just got a little more special this year.

Elton John and Ed Sheeran just released their music video to their new song, "Merry Christmas," and the video is so good that I'm wondering why haven't they collaborated sooner?

The duo, who both got dressed up in their best Christmas attire, did all the things that families do over the holidays such as have snowball fights, go on sleigh rides, sing happy songs and more.

The video starts out with Sheeran and John hosting a Christmas party in a room full of presents and festive trees and then it ends with them singing, “It’s Christmastime for you and I” around John’s bright red piano while a bunch of Santa dancers around them. If anything, their music video covered all the joys of Christmas in three minutes or less.

Here are our seven favorite things about the "Merry Christmas" music video:

It pays homage to classic Christmas song music videos

According to a release sent to TODAY, the new music video pays tribute to some holiday classics and reinvents iconic scenes from Wham’s "Last Christmas," Shakin’ Stevens’ "Merry Christmas Everyone," The Snowman’s "Walking in the Air" and East 17’s ‘Stay Another Day.’

Elton John and Ed Sheeran sing around dancers and extras in their "Merry Christmas" music video. Ed Sheeran / YouTube

British pop boy band moment

One thing that wasn't hard to miss was Sheeran's epic boy bad moment. The "Shivers" singer dressed up in a matching monochrome outfit with three other men and sang "Merry Christmas" like he was a member of the English pop boy band East 17. Sheeran did such a good job that it was hard to take your eyes off of him as he sang lead.

Snowball fights

Then, another heartwarming moment based on Wham's "Last Christmas" when Sheeran stopped to have a snowball fight with a woman who was petting her cat. It definitely reminded us of his sweet romance with wife Cherry Seaborn. Plus, Sheeran has always made it known that he adores cats, hence his 2012 music video "Drunk."

Elton John and Ed Sheeran dress up as rockstars in their "Merry Christmas" music video. Ed Sheeran / YouTube

High-flying acts

Elton and the "Bad Habits" singer didn't forget to show their fans that Christmastime is the best time to break bread with loved ones. Once a toasted loaf of bread came flying across the screen, it was clear that they were paying homage to a wonderful way that families and friends bond over the holidays. Yes, very subtle indeed.

He also flew across the screen with a giant snowman, paying sweet homage to the song "Walking in the Air" that was written for the 1982 animated film "The Snowman" based on the classic children's book of the same name.

Sheeran's Santa short-shorts

The last two things that were incredible about the video was the song itself and the short-shorts Santa costume that Sheeran wore in the clip.

The "Visiting Hours" singer had his toned legs fully on display when John sung his first part in the chorus. Sheeran even did a little dance when the camera rolled over to him. If the song wasn't so amazing, then that would have been the best part about the clip.

The sentimental lyrics

However, Sheeran and John really sang their hearts out in "Merry Christmas." Since we spent most of 2020 and 2021 dealing with the seemingly never-ending pandemic, it was nice to have a merry song that reminded us of how great the holidays can be.

Elton John and Ed Sheeran go on a sleigh ride in their "Merry Christmas" music video. Ed Sheeran / YouTube

In the chorus, Sheeran sings, "I know there’s been pain this year, but it’s time to let it go / Next year, you never know / But for now, Merry Christmas, well."

Then John chimes in, "Dance in the kitchen while embers glow / We’ve both known love, but this love we got is the bеst of all / I wish you could see it through my eyes, then you would know / My God, you look bеautiful / Right now, Merry Christmas."

It's all for a good cause

According to a release sent to TODAY, Sheeran’s and John’s global record and publishing royalties from the single and profits from sales during the 2021 Christmas period will be donated equally between the Ed Sheeran Suffolk Music Foundation and The Elton John AIDS Foundation.