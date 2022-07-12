Elton John says making music for the ‘Devil Wears Prada’ musical has 'been a dream'

Move over, Miranda Priestly! There’s another fashionable tastemaker making themselves heard in musical version of “The Devil Wears Prada.”

Legendary singer-songwriter Elton John has crafted the music for the production that’s set to hit the stage in Chicago next week.

John said working on the show, based on the 2006 movie and 2003 novel of the same name, has been a passion project for him.

“It’s one of my favorite films and the subject matter in the film screams out for music, as well,” the 75-year-old explained in an interview with People. “But I just thought, ‘You have to have characters that you can write (songs) for, and you have to have a backdrop which can inspire you musically,’ and the film does.”

The Oscar and Tony-winning composer and his musical team have penned 20 songs for the story “so far,” and he noted that he’s “enjoyed writing every single one.”

After all, with over-the-top characters like the ruthless fashion magazine editor-in-chief Priestly, played by Meryl Streep on the big screen, there's plenty of fun to be had.

“You can write tongue-in-cheek numbers, you can write serious numbers, you can write a very romantic song, a very frivolous song," he continued.

On the musical's official Instagram page, John previewed the number “Dress Your Way Up."

John collaborated with Shaina Taub for the lyrics. “We got on like a household fire from the very word ‘go,’ “ John said of Taub. “She’s brilliant at bringing characters to life. She just knows how to do it.”

Tony-winning actor Beth Leavel will take on the role of formidable editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly in the musical, once played by Meryl Streep. Taylor Iman Jones has been cast as Anne Hathaway’s former character, Andrea "Andy" Sachs, a journalism school grad who gets a job working at a fashion magazine. Anna D. Shapiro serves as director of the production.

The mix makes for a cocktail of talent that's left John raving. "Everyone involved so far has been so enthusiastic, and it’s been a dream,” he said.

Fans can see if they find the final product just as dreamy when "The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical” plays from July 18 through August 21 at Chicago's James M. Nederlander Theatre.