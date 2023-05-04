Ed Sheeran wins lawsuit in 'Let's Get It On' copyright trial

Ed Sheeran did not copy part of a Marvin Gaye melody in his hit song "Thinking Out Loud," a New York jury found Thursday.

The jury reached a unanimous verdict that Sheeran was not liable after about three hours of deliberations following the civil copyright infringement trial.

When the verdict was announced, Sheeran, 32, stood up and hugged his lawyers. His wife, Cherry Seaborn, and his co-writer on the song, Amy Wadge, were in tears.

Jurors said they found Sheeran had independently created "Thinking Out Loud," which trumped all other decisions they had to make.

The heirs of Ed Townsend, Gaye's co-writer on the track "Let's Get It On," filed a lawsuit in 2017 claiming Sheeran's 2014 hit had "striking similarities" and shared "overt common elements" with the 1973 classic soul track. Townsend died in 2003.

The trial began in Manhattan federal court on April 25, and Sheeran performed a portion of his song in the courtroom on April 27 to demonstrate how the song came together.

Using a guitar, Sheeran showed jurors the chord progression on "Thinking Out Loud," which he testified Wadge came up with.

He told jurors the progression on the Grammy award winning song is played differently than the progression on "Let's Get It On."

During the trial, attorneys played a live mash-up of the two songs Sheeran performed during a concert in Zurich. Townsend family attorney Ben Crump called the concert clip a "smoking gun" and proof that Sheeran violated copyrights.

Sheeran responded on the stand: "If I did what you're accusing me of, I’d be an idiot to stand in front of people."

The British pop star also announced during his testimony that if he lost the trial he would quit music.

"If that happens, I’m done — I’m stopping," he responded to his attorney during questioning. "I find it really insulting to work my whole life as a singer-songwriter and diminish it."

Townsend’s daughter, Kathryn Townsend Griffin, also testified and said she brought the lawsuit to "protect my father’s legacy."