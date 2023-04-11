See Ed Sheeran surprise performer singing his song on NYC subway platform

Ed Sheeran just brightened the commute for some subway riders in Brooklyn, New York.

The "Shape of You" singer surprised NYC subway busker Mike Yung as he sang Sheeran's new song, "Eyes Closed," on the platform in the Church Avenue station.

Sheeran popped out from behind a structural pole and walked up behind Yung, and then began singing along with him, according to a video posted on the Instagram account SubwayCreatures.

Yung turned around and a huge grin formed on his face as he gave Sheeran a high-five and hug.

The pair embraced and kept singing to the delight of other subway passengers before Sheeran slipped him what appeared to be two concert tickets to his show in Brooklyn on April 10.

@mikeyung via Instagram

Yung posted photos of the tickets and the venue, as well as a video of Sheeran's performance on his Instagram story.

Fans were delighted seeing Sheeran in the Church Avenue station in the comments.

"CHURCH AVENUE ARE YOU KIDDING MEEEEEE OMGGGGG," a fan commented.

"Would never expect to see Ed Sheeran at church Ave," one commenter wrote.

Another fan wrote: "And I thought Church Ave, was a dead station, especially since there’s always seems to be construction there for the F and G lines, lol!"

@mikeyung via Instagram

Yung's love for Sheeran goes way back — Yung has been performing covers of Sheeran's songs for years, both on the subway and on TV. He sang "Thinking Out Loud" on Season 12 of "America's Got Talent" in 2017, making it to the semifinals of the competition.

Sheeran opened up on Sunday TODAY last year about almost giving up on music after the success of his 2017 album, "Divide."

"It wasn’t retiring, but it was retiring from giving a f———,” he told Willie Geist. "I wasn’t necessarily wanting to step away from music, but I was definitely wanting to step away from it being a professional hobby."

Sheeran announced his sixth studio album, "Subtract," will come out in May 2023 and said in a note to fans he wrote down his "deepest darkest thoughts" as his life changed in 2022, which made their way onto the record.

"Within the space of a month, my pregnant wife got told she had a tumour, with no route to treatment until after the birth," Sheeran shared March 1 in a post on Instagram. "My best friend Jamal, a brother to me, died suddenly, and I found myself standing in court defending my integrity and career as a songwriter. I was spiralling through fear, depression and anxiety. I felt like I was drowning, head below the surface, looking up but not being able to break through for air."

Sheeran and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, announced the birth of their second daughter in May 2022.

"Subtract" is set to be released on May 5, 2023.