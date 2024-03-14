Everything to know about Dua Lipa's new album 'Radical Optimism'

Dua Lipa's long-awaited third studio album finally has a title — and a release date.

After teasing the album for months and releasing two singles, the pop star announced her next record "Radical Optimism" will be released on May 3.

“A couple years ago, a friend introduced me to the term Radical Optimism,” Lipa said in a statement. “It’s a concept that resonated with me, and I became more curious as I started to play with it and weave it into my life. It struck me—the idea of going through chaos gracefully and feeling like you can weather any storm.”

In a photo Lipa shared on Instagram of the album cover, she’s standing in the ocean as a shark swims nearby.

The album announcement comes nearly four years since the release of her last album, "Future Nostalgia," and after Lipa's foray into acting with appearances in films like "Argyle" and "Barbie." Lipa not only appeared in the billion-dollar Greta Gerwig film, but also led the film's soundtrack with her song "Dance the Night."

Here's everything to know about Lipa's upcoming album.

When will 'Radical Optimism' be released?

Lipa, 28, announced the title, track list and release date for her next album on March 13.

"RADICAL OPTIMISM

MY 3RD STUDIO ALBUM

OUT MAY 3RD 2024," she wrote in the caption of the post.

Lipa worked with a team of core collaborators including Tame Impala's Kevin Parker, Caroline Ailin, Danny L. Harle and Tobias Jesso Jr. on the record, according to a press release.

“I found myself looking through the music history of psychedelia, trip hop, and Britpop,” Lipa said. “It has always felt so confidently optimistic to me, and that honesty and attitude is a feeling I took into my recording sessions.”

What is the 'Radical Optimism' track list?

According to Lipa's Instagram post, here's the songs on her upcoming record:

"End of an Era"

"Houdini"

"Training Season"

"These Walls"

"Whatcha Doing"

"French Exit"

"Illusion"

"Falling Forever"

"Anything for Love"

"Maria"

"Happy for You"

What do we know about 'Houdini' and 'Training Season,' the two singles from 'Radical Optimism?'

Lipa started teasing new music — and a new era — on Oct. 12, 2023, when she posted a photo on Instagram debuting her new red hair.

"miss me?" she captioned the pic.

Lipa posted a snippet of an upcoming song on Oct. 31, and she announced on Nov. 1 that her upcoming single "Houdini" would premiere on Nov. 9.

The track, produced by Tame Impala's Parker and hyperpop icon Harle, centered around Lipa deciding whether to ghost a love interest or not.

On Jan. 25, Lipa announced her next single, "Training Season," would release on Feb. 15, and featured artwork of her dangling from a pole.

"Training season's over," Lipa sang on the track, declaring that the days of half-interested lovers were over for her.

The singer gave fans a sneak peak of the song during her Grammys performance on Feb. 4, wearing an all-black outfit and dancing around a massive cage before singing "Houdini."

After the single's release, she performed "Training Season" in full at the BRIT Awards on March 2, once again wearing an all-black leather ensemble.

When was Dua Lipa's last album?

Lipa's second record "Future Nostalgia" dropped on March 27, 2020, in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The record was originally slated for release a week later on April 3, 2020, though the singer moved the release up a week in hopes it would bring her fans "some happiness," she said in an Instagram Live at the time.

"Don't Start Now," Lipa's lead single from the record, peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and spent 52 weeks on the list, according to Billboard.

She later released a remix of her hit song "Levitating" with a verse from rapper DaBaby, which also reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became Lipa's longest-running hit, spending 77 weeks on the chart, according to Billboard.