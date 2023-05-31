Drew Barrymore shares why she ‘cried so hard’ during Taylor Swift’s surprise song at her concert

Welcome to New York, Taylor Swift. Drew Barrymore has been waiting for you.

On May 30, the talk show host posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, praising the singer after seeing her in concert May 28 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, during the third night of her stop there on her “Eras Tour.”

Barrymore, one of many celebrities to catch the New Jersey leg of the tour — Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, included — was especially moved when Swift performed “Welcome to New York,” a track from her 2014 album, "1989." That was one of two surprise songs she played that vary each night on her tour. While not officially in New York, Swift’s gig at MetLife Stadium was a mere few miles from the state line.

“I cried so hard when you sang welcome to NEW YORK,” Barrymore captioned a series of photos of herself — and of Swift — at the show.

Barrymore, who shares daughters Olive, 10, and Frankie, 9, with ex-husband Will Kopelman, was not shy when it came to opening up about how the song impacted her.

“I moved here not knowing where my life was going. And I actually found myself so happy in this chapter. I also cried watching my daughters and cousin Sadie watch and love and sing to someone so admirable. YOU. I LOVE YOU TAYLOR SWIFT!!!!!!!!”

Taylor Swift performs at MetLife Stadium on May 27, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

She continued to gush about Swift and what she means to her and her family, as well as embracing how fans trade friendship bracelets at the shows.

“You are the role model all of us girls and women need. Thank you for one of the best nights of our lives. We are so lucky to have seen your show. Your oh so giving 3 hour show,” she wrote.

“Ps we listen to you on vinyl every morning to get ready for our day. You transcend. And make life beautiful. Everyone passing beaded bracelets around. Witnessing the good.”

Swift appeared to have as much of a good time in New Jersey as her fans did.

“Yeahhhh so the last three nights were a dreamscape and totally overwhelming,” she wrote May 29 on Instagram. “I love every single one of you who came to those 3 shows in Jersey, all 217,625 of you.”