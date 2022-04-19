Drake posted a photo embracing Taylor Swift, and we have questions

No one can find hidden messages quite the way Taylor Swift fans can — and now the Swifties are back in action thanks to a throwback photo posted by singer-rapper Drake.

After the Canadian hit-maker, 35, shared a pic of himself and Swift, 32, as the final image in an Instagram carousel on Monday, Swifties went into overdrive trying to interpret the photo's significance.

In the pic, denim-clad Drake poses with his arm around the "All Too Well" singer, who leans into his embrace while holding his hand in both of hers.

"They too soft to understand the meaning of hard work," Drake captioned the post, which also included images of himself and his adorable 4-year-old son, Adonis (with ex Sophie Brussaux), sporting braided hair.

The cozy image of Drake and Swift prompted comments on Twitter from fans who wondered if it meant the longtime pals were finally collaborating on music. Or perhaps releasing an older song they'd previously recorded together?

After all, Swift has been releasing previously unheard music and also re-recording older songs for a while now.

"remember there were rumors about drake x taylor swift collab during 1989 era? what if that song is in the vault tracks??" one fan asked on Twitter, referring to Swift's blockbuster album "1989."

Another fan also saw the signs, tweeting, "CLOWNING TIME: drake recently posted a photo of him and taylor on his insta. the last time him and taylor took a photo together was in 2016 during the 1989 era. 1989 TV IS COMING WITH A DRAKE COLLAB!!"

Someone else believed there was significance in the fact that the photo was the fifth image in Drake's gallery.

"He posted this as the 5th photo and 1989 is her 5th album and she has a 1989 era haircut!!" the fan gushed.

Another Swiftie made it clear they've wanted this collaboration (if a collaboration is indeed coming) for ages. "all i’m asking for is for a taylor swift x drake collab for 1989 tv," they tweeted.

Until now, the only collaboration fans have gotten from the duo was seeing them sing and dance to each other's music in a pair of cute commercials for Apple Music in 2016.

In one of the hilarious clips, Swift falls off a treadmill while rapping along to Drake and Future’s “Jumpman.” In the other, Drake pumps iron in a gym while lip-syncing Swift's "Bad Blood."