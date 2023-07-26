Drake brings his mom onstage and serenades her in Madison Square Garden

Drake paid homage to his mom, Sandi Graham, in one of the best ways possible.

The "God's Plan" rapper brought her onstage during his show in Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 25. While they sat on an orange couch, Graham handed her son a composition notebook, which he then flipped through before giving her a kiss on her hand.

The 36-year-old artist then proceeded to sing his 2011 bop, "Look What You've Done," which seems to pay homage to his family members who took care of him as a child, including his mother.

In the song he raps, "You knew that I was gon’ be something/ When you’re stressed out and you need somethin’, I got you, yeah/ Look what you’ve done, look what you’ve done."

He also says, "They love your son, man, that boy gone/ You get the operation you dreamed of/ And I finally send you to Rome/ And get to make good on my promise/ It all worked out, girl, we should’ve known/ ‘Cause you deserve it."

After he performed the song, Drake leaned over to give his mom a hug on the couch.

"I'm crying in the clubbbbb," one person commented on TikTok.

Another said, "Beautiful bro."

A third added, "Oh my gosh this is too adorable Sandra must be sooooo proud."

Drake has rapped about his mother in many of his songs, such as “You & The 6” and “Star67."

In “You & The 6," he says, "They will not tear nothing down, I built this home for you, mama/ Know I don’t call enough, mama/ I just been working with so little time for personal, mama.”

The love that Drake has for his mother goes both ways. In September 2021, Graham wrote her son a sweet note when he was getting ready to release his "Certified Lover Boy" album.

The note read, "It’s finally come, the countdown has reached one, with each new album my heart skips a beat, being your mother has been my life’s greatest treat. It’s been a long hard road together, now there’s one more day to go. I wanna celebrate you son, more than you’ll ever know.

“Love you more now and forever,” she signed the card.