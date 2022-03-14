Dolly Parton bows out of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame consideration

Dolly Parton has turned down her nomination for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The music legend, 76, penned a sincere message Monday on Instagram explaining her decision.

"Dolly here! Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right," she began. "I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out."

The "Jolene" singer did not shut the door on a future nomination and said she hopes to one day explore more rock-oriented music.

"I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again — if I’m ever worthy," she wrote.

"This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock ‘n’ roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do! My husband is a total rock ‘n’ roll freak, and has always encouraged me to do one. I wish all of the nominees good luck and thank you again for the compliment. Rock on!"

Parton was among a robust and diverse class of nominees for induction announced in February. She joined Duran Duran, Beck, Eminem, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon and A Tribe Called Quest as first-time nominees.

Other nominated artists include Dionne Warwick, Pat Benatar, DEVO, Kate Bush, Judas Priest, Eurythmics, MC5, Fela Kuti, New York Dolls and Rage Against The Machine.

The newest class of inductees will be will be announced in May.

Parton is no stranger to spurning efforts to show appreciation to her.

Last year, she told TODAY she twice turned down an offer from President Donald Trump’s administration to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

“But I don’t work for those awards,” she said. “It’d be nice but I’m not sure that I even deserve it. But it’s a nice compliment for people to think that I might deserve it.”

She has also rejected a proposal to erect a statue of her in Tennessee last year.

“I want to thank the Tennessee legislature for their consideration of a bill to erect a statue of me on the Capitol grounds,” she wrote in a statement she posted on Twitter. “I am honored and humbled by their intention but I have asked the leaders of the state legislature to remove the bill from any and all consideration.”

She also declined to perform with Katy Perry at the Super Bowl halftime show in 2015.

“I would have done it because I love Katy Perry, but at the time my husband was not doing good,” she told GQ in 2020. “He was kind of puny and I couldn’t leave him, so I couldn’t do it. But one of these days maybe we’ll do it again. I love her.”

Parton, who said in 2021 that she was waiting to get a COVID-19 vaccine so others could get it first, also donated $1 million to fund the Moderna vaccine.

“Mine was a small part, of course. I probably get a lot more credit than I deserve, but I was happy to be part of that and to be able to try to stop something in its tracks that’s really become such a monster for all of us,” Parton told UK’s Absolute Radio last August.