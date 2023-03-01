Dolly Parton’s reaction to Ashley McBryde starting a fire in her house is so Dolly

Dolly Parton's kindness prevails, even when things get heated.

In a “Jennifer Hudson Show” clip shared on Feb. 28, country singer Ashley McBryde recalled a time she was hired by Parton to stay at her lake house in Nashville as it underwent a renovation. But while on the job, the “One Night Standards” singer accidentally burned food in the microwave and caused the machine to catch on fire.

"My only job was to be inside and let the workers in and out everyday, and watch the wallpaper dry, and just stay there at night and make sure everything was going well," she explained.

McBryde said she would usually stay in an area of the house that was furnished with a microwave, along with other amenities.

"Dolly's niece was there, that was the other person housesitting," she recalled. "And we set the microwave on fire on accident in a newly wallpapered room.

"Bagel Bites are delicious, but you have to be careful," McBryde continued. "You don't want to be that person. Oh like, 'You know that girl, she set Dolly's house on fire.'"

The "Light On In The Kitchen" singer said she sprung into action to put out the fire.

"It was fully on fire, and I grabbed it and took it outside," she said.

And of course, Parton responded in the most Parton way: with kindness.

"Dolly is such a sweet person. When she found out about it, she gave me the microwave," McBryde revealed. "She knew I was had just moved to town, I was broke, I didn’t have a microwave."

Despite the microwave smelling like "burnt bowling shoes," McBryde said she used the appliance for a year and a half.

The "9 to 5" singer is known for her kindness. Earlier this year, Sarah Michelle Gellar recalled Parton giving sweet praise for her performance in “Buffy the Vampire Slayer," and last year, Jimmy Fallon shared a story of how Parton called him just because and was kind enough to talk to his Uber driving who was transporting him.