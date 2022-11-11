Dolly Parton reveals the 3 celebrities who leave her starstruck

As it turns out, celebrities get starstruck by other celebrities, too!

In an interview with People, singer-songwriter Dolly Parton, who is currently working on a rock album, revealed the last time she was starstruck. It turns out, the 76-year-old is in awe by the very musicians she's talking to for her new record.

"I’ve been talking to Elton John, Mick Jagger and Debbie Harry," Parton said. "Every time I speak to one of them, it’s just such a thrill."

Dolly Parton revealed the three celebrities she's spoken with while working on her rock album. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

During an October interview with Pollstar Magazine, the country legend announced that she's working on the rock album, in addition to sharing that she doesn’t plan to go back on tour.

Prior to her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last weekend, Parton shared that the album will be a love letter to her husband, Carl Dean.

"I’m going to do a lot of his favorite songs,” she told E! before the ceremony. "He loves Mick Jagger, he loves ‘Satisfaction’ — those kind of songs. I’m hoping to have Elton John. I’m hoping to have just a lot of the big classic artists singing some of the classic songs."

By the sound of it, those hopes are already in the process of becoming a reality.

At the Hall of Fame induction, Parton also revealed that she's a Duranie when she crashed an interview with Duran Duran in an iconic moment of mutual admiration.

"I’m so excited to be here with all (of you),” she told her fellow inductees, before realizing they were in the middle of an interview with Access.

Of course, they urged her to stick around, and lead singer Simon Le Bon called Parton "the most beloved artist on the bill tonight," adding that the group is "so excited" for her rock album to be released.