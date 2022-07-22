Dolly Parton had a cheeky response to ‘AGT’ trio’s ‘Jolene’-inspired song

Chapel Hart, a band that earned the Golden Buzzer on Tuesday's episode of "America's Got Talent," received a sweet shoutout from Dolly Parton after they performed an original song based on Parton's hit "Jolene."

"What a fun new take on my song, @ChapelHartBand!" Parton wrote on Twitter, alongside a clip of Chapel Hart's amazing performance.

Parton also joked about the story behind the lyrics of "Jolene" and even mentioned her husband, Carl Dean, writing, "Carl’s birthday is today so I think I’ll hang on to him, and I’m not notifying Jolene that today is his birthday."

Parton released "Jolene" in 1974, and in the song, she pleads with a beautiful woman named Jolene and asks her not to take her man.

In response to the heartbreaking tune, Chapel Hart decided to come out with their own song, “You Can Have Him Jolene,” which is a more modern take on the original hit.

In the trio's version, their lover is already with Jolene, and they tell the mystery woman it's OK if she has him because he's not their problem anymore.

The group consists of sisters Danica Hart and Devyn Hart and their cousin Trea Swindle. NBC

"Oh Jolene, you can have him cause he don’t mean much to me," Chapel Hart sings. "Well I cried so much, two rivers turned to seas / Oh Jolene, when you think that he’s in love he’ll surely leave / Like he did me / You can have him, Jolene."

"AGT" judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews were so impressed with Chapel Hart's performance, that they listened to the chanting audience and rang the Golden Buzzer for the girl group, which means they're automatically through to the live performances round.

Chapel Hart celebrates after their performance on "America's Got Talent." NBC

The Mississippi trio, who informed Cowell they were aiming for "world domination" with their music, immediately started crying.

They also told Cowell they weren’t having much success in the music industry because of the way they look.

"You just got to break down that door, and you may have just broken down the door with that performance, trust me," Cowell said.

"I love this song. I love the energy. I love the look," Mandel added. "You say country music doesn't look like you, that is your whim because you are going to be the original."

Country music legend Loretta Lynn also shared a clip of Chapel Hart's performance to her Facebook page and asked the band if they could do an original song based off of one of her own.

"I love it, ladies," the "You Ain’t Woman Enough" singer wrote. "Now I'm wondering what you might be able to do with one of my songs!"

Chapel Hart responded on their Instagram page, writing, "@dollyparton and @lorettalynnofficial IN THE SAME DAY?!?!? WHAT IS LIFE ?!?!? 🤯🤯🤯."