IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Sign up for TODAY Insider and get early access to Steals & Deals

Dolly Parton reflects on meeting her husband and falling for him instantly

The country music legend has been married to husband Carl Dean for 55 years.
It was instant attraction between Dolly Parton and husband Carl Dean when she met him on the first day she moved to Nashville in 1964. 
It was instant attraction between Dolly Parton and husband Carl Dean when she met him on the first day she moved to Nashville in 1964. dollyparton.com
By Scott Stump

Dolly Parton had only been in a new city for one day when she met her eventual husband of 55 years and fell in love.

The country music legend shared in an interview with W magazine that she met businessman Carl Dean on the day she moved to Nashville in 1964.

Up to that point, she had been dating other boyfriends and had a crush on another country music legend.

"I had a lot of boys in my life,” she said. “I love boys. I still do. In the early days, I had a big crush on Johnny Cash. He was young and skinny, and he just had that magnetism. The way he moved around — you know, so sexy. I found out later he was just having withdrawals from drugs, but it still touched me. He was so, so sexy."

She has previously shared their humble beginnings of meeting at a laundromat and going to McDonald’s on their first date.

Dolly Parton talks about how she got involved with COVID-19 vaccine

Aug. 18, 202100:38

Parton instantly fell in love with Dean, but her family wasn't as excited. She told W that she was advised not to get married because it would derail her career, but she tied the knot with Dean in 1966 and hasn't looked back.

Parton, 75, and Dean, 79, have maintained a loving relationship for decades, especially compared to her dealings with men like former duet partner Porter Waggoner.

"My husband and I don’t argue, but Porter and I did nothing but fight," she told W. "It was a love-hate relationship.”

The longtime couple also keep things spicy, as Parton dressed up in a Playboy bunny uniform for Dean's 79th birthday in July.

While Dean has shunned the limelight to the point that some fans believe he doesn't exist, the couple has become a model for a successful showbiz union. Their shared sense of humor and effort to give each other enough space over the years has made sure the spark has remained strong.

“I’ve always respected and appreciated that in him and I’ve always tried to keep him out of the limelight as much as I can,” Parton told Entertainment Tonight last year. “He said, ‘I didn’t choose this world, I chose you, and you chose that world. But we can keep our lives separate and together.’ And we do and we have."

Scott Stump

Scott Stump is a New Jersey-based freelancer who has been a regular contributor for TODAY.com since 2011, producing news stories and features across the trending, pop culture, sports, parents, pets, health, style, food and TMRW verticals. He has tackled every assignment from interviewing astronauts on the International Space Station to prison inmates training service dogs for military veterans. 