‘Honored and humbled’: Dolly Parton comments on Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame said, "Hello, Dolly!" Wednesday morning, and Dolly Parton is waving right back.

The Hall of Fame announced its 2022 roster of inductees, which included Parton, who was on the ballot for the first time.

Later in the day, Parton posted a graphic provided by the Hall of Fame that included a throwback photo of herself, and wrote in the caption, "I am honored and humbled by the fact that I have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Of course I will accept it gracefully. Thanks to everyone that voted for me and to everyone at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. I will continue to work hard and try to live up to the honor. Love, Dolly."

Longtime pal and fellow musician Reba McEntire also posted about the news on Instagram, sharing a picture of herself with Parton. She wrote, "A little bit country, a little bit rock ‘n’ roll…congratulations Dolly on your induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame!"

Given that Parton is most closely identified with country music, some might wonder why she's being included in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. In fact, Parton herself wondered — in March she turned down her nomination after her name came out as part of a shortlist of artists up for consideration.

"Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out.”

But a month later, she'd reconsidered. "I’ll accept gracefully. I’ll just say ‘Thanks’ and I will accept it because the fans vote," she told NPR’s “Morning Edition."

Parton, 76, joins Pat Benatar, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Lionel Richie and Carly Simon in the class of performers set to be inducted on Nov. 5 in Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater.