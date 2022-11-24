Dolly Parton is a singing and dancing gift in a preview for her NBC holiday special

Dolly Parton has enlisted the help of everyone from Jimmy Fallon to Miley Cyrus to help spread some mountain magic this holiday season.

On Thanksgiving, TODAY unveiled the first look at the country music legend's upcoming special, "Dolly Parton's Magic Christmas," in a video featuring a host of actors and fellow country stars spreading holiday cheer.

The movie-musical, which airs on Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on NBC and streaming on Peacock, includes plenty of singing and dancing from Parton, 76, as part of a bigger storyline.

"It’s the story of the behind the scenes of the making of a network special," she says in the video. "It’s like a show within a show, a movie within a movie. It’s like really showing what can go wrong and will go wrong. There’s so much drama, so much craziness."

The special was filmed at Dollywood, Parton's amusement park in the Smoky Mountains in her home state of Tennessee.

The trailer shows Parton singing duets and performing with Fallon and a host of country music luminaries including Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen and Zach Williams. Actors Ana Gasteyer, Tom Everett Scott and Angel Parker also make appearances in the promo video.

Parton is also shown performing a duet with her goddaughter, Miley Cyrus.

"Just getting to be with her, and letting people kind of see our relationship in addition to how well our voices blend," Parton says in the video.

Parton will also team up with Cyrus for “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” on NBC this year to ring in the new year in style.

“It’s going to be legendary,” Parton says in the video.

“She would know,” Cyrus adds.

Christmas has long been a special time for Parton, who recently rereleased her Christmas album “A Holly Dolly Christmas" and shared that she starts decorating the day after Thanksgiving.

“Christmas lights are turned on. The wreaths go up. I have a little chapel on my property; I put a cross on top of that,” she told Better Homes & Gardens for its December issue.

Her newest holiday special only adds to her Christmas legacy.

“I gave all of myself to this project and wanted people to see my heart,” Parton says in the video. “I really believe that it’s going to make a difference and I hope it will be long-lasting, but I certainly think that people are going to feel better for a good while after this show is over. That’s what I’m hoping.”