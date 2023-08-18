Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Dolly Parton is such a legend she can even get the Beatles back together to cover one of their classic songs.

The country music luminary teamed up with the remaining two Beatles, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, to do a version of "Let It Be" that she released on Aug. 18.

The two Beatles aren't the only music legends on the track, as Peter Frampton and Mick Fleetwood are also featured on it.

Parton spoke on TODAY in May about collaborating with the Beatles greats.

"It is fantastic," she said. "Paul was so gracious. And he played the piano, and he sang on it. They just killed it."

The meeting of music icons is part of her upcoming album, "Rockstar," which comes out on Nov. 17 and features Parton, 77, teaming up with an all-star roster of musicians to cover 30 rock classics.

She said on TODAY in May that the album was inspired by her husband of 57 years, Carl Dean, who is a big rock music fan.

"He always loved 'Stairway to Heaven,' he loved Led Zeppelin," Parton said.

She once did a bluegrass cover of Led Zeppelin's timeless hit, which didn't quite impress Dean.

"I played it to him and he said, 'I think that’s a little more 'Stairway to Hell' than 'Stairway to Heaven,'" she joked. "He didn't think that anybody should do 'Stairway to Heaven' but Led Zeppelin. Who’s going to have the nerve to do that? And I thought, ‘Well, I’m going to have the nerve.'"

The upcoming album also features duets with Lizzo, Elton John, Sting, Pink, Brandi Carlile, John Fogerty and more.

Starr and McCartney have worked together in recent years on each other's songs, including McCartney appearing on Starr's song "Here's to the Nights" in 2020. Starr also played a show as a special guest on McCartney's "Freshen Up" tour in 2019.