Everyone knows blondes have more fun.

One famous blonde, Miley Cyrus, spoke to TODAY’s Hoda Kotb about teaming up with Dolly Parton this year for NBC’s “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” on Dec. 31. Hoda, who’s co-hosting NBC’s “A Toast to 2022!” with Jenna Bush Hager at 8 p.m. ET, learned about why Miley considered dyeing her hair a different color for the event — but Parton objected.

"I’ve never seen Dolly actually scared before," Cyrus said of her godmother. "She acted like I told her the worst news you could imagine."

In between laughs, Cyrus described how Parton "clutched her pearls, gasped, and went back" upon hearing the news.

Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton during "Miley's New Year's Eve Party." Vijat Mohindra / NBC

"And she goes, 'You can’t do that. You are me.' So I’m somehow some extension of Dolly Parton, where she looked like I had just given her the worst news you’ve ever heard. So I will be blond."

Cyrus, 30, also spoke to Hoda about the array of superstar guests joining her New Year’s special — including “Saturday Night Live” star Chloe Fineman and Grammy winner Sia — and reflects on how she's evolved since her "Hannah Montana" days. Don’t miss the full interview airing Dec. 30 on TODAY.