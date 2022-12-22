Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson’s impromptu duet of ‘I Will Always Love You’ will give you chills

We will always love this collaboration.

Kelly Clarkson and Dolly Parton together sang “I Will Always Love You” on Dec. 21 when the country icon appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

During the appearance, Parton, who wrote and recorded the original version of the song, spoke about the first time she heard Whitney Houston’s classic take on the hit that appeared in “The Bodyguard,” the 1992 movie that starred Houston and Kevin Costner.

Parton said another track was initially selected as the film’s theme, but it had to be scrapped when someone else recorded it. Parton said Costner had the idea to use “I Will Always Love You” and she gave her blessing to have it in the movie, noting she didn’t hear a peep about the matter again until she was driving in her car one day.

“I was just driving along, I had the radio on and I just heard this...” she told Clarkson, while singing the beginning portion of the song.

Parton also said she had trouble remaining composed when she heard Houston belt out the chorus.

“When it went into ‘And I,’ I just freaked out,” she said. “I had to pull over to the side because I honestly thought that I was going to wreck. It was the most overwhelming feeling and you know how great that was.”

Parton, who earlier this year collaborated with Clarkson on a new take on "9 to 5," then went on to single out Clarkson for her cover of "I Will Always Love You" at the Academy of Country Music Awards in March.

“I’ve been meaning to tell you, that whole crowd, Whitney, she would’ve been so proud of you, ‘cause I felt like she was watching you. You absolutely killed it,” Patton said. “Seriously, it was incredible.”

Clarkson initially shot down a request to sing with Parton, who said she would sing if Clarkson “sang harmony with me.” That was good enough for Clarkson, who agreed.

The two superstars then showed off their pipes for a few moments, singing the title line from the song. The experience overwhelmed Clarkson.

“Your breaks in your voice are so magical. You’re like a magical fairy human,” she told Parton.