Go behind the scenes of Dolly Parton, Kelly Clarkson's '9 to 5' rehearsal

Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson are putting yet another twist on "9 to 5."

They re-created the country music star's hit 1980 song earlier this year, and now they've recorded a new rendition of it for "The Kelly Clarkson Show." The show has released behind-the-scenes clips of the two singers rehearsing on set for their performance Dec. 1 during "Kellyoke," a segment on the show.

Music director Jason Halbert says this new rendition of the song pays homage to the original and to the recent version.

"When we were putting together the arrangement for the show, it just seemed like we all (wanted) to play the original Dolly Parton '9 to 5' too, as much as we love the other one," he says in the video. "So we actually blended the two together. "

The original song was the title track in the 1980 movie "9 to 5" starring Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. The recent version is slower and lighter.

Parton was looking forward to this third version.

"I'm excited," the "Jolene" singer tells the band and crew in the video. "I love Kelly. I love your show. Y'all do a great job."

"I guess we're doing '9 to 5' then," she asks the band, to which they respond, "Yeah, you know that one?"

The set erupts in laughter before Parton quips, "I've done it a few times."

Parton and Clarkson's performance of "9 to 5" airs Dec. 1. Weiss Eubanks / NBCUniversal

During the video, the "Islands in the Stream" singer and Clarkson work through the song and give each other notes on what to do at certain parts. Along the way, Parton demonstrates one of her ideas by belting out a dramatic "money in his wallet" as a segue into singing the next lyric, "9 to 5," cool, calm and collected.

Even Parton just singing those few words was so moving that Clarkson runs around a nearby couch to show her excitement. Everyone on set laughed.

"Get your ass over here," Parton says, prompting more laughter. Using her example, Parton explains how "we can phrase it anyway we want to" and play around with the runs and notes in the song.

Halbert says, "Just hearing Dolly's iconic voice on it — we had to pull out all the stops. We brought in a horns section. We re-created the typewriter sound from the original version.

"It's just such a fun song to play and such a cool part of history."