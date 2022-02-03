Kelly Clarkson is pouring herself a cup of ambition!

The Grammy winner and talk show host will join Dolly Parton for a duet of “9 to 5” in a new documentary about the classic 1980 movie of the same name.

The upcoming documentary, “Still Working 9 to 5,” will feature interviews with Parton, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Dabney Coleman on the legacy of the groundbreaking film.

Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton and Jane Fonda in "9 to 5" Alamy Stock Photo

The new “9 to 5” duet with Parton and Clarkson will be exclusive to the documentary, which premieres at the SXSW festival next month, and it will be released as a single sometime later in the spring, according to the movie’s Facebook page.

The new duet will have a different tone from the original, catchy feminist anthem, Camille Hardman, co-director and producer of the documentary, recently told Variety.

“The first iteration, Dolly’s original version, was very upbeat. There was a lot of hope I would say in the song,” she said. “And this version is just a little bit melancholic.”

The duet’s more subdued feel, she explained, reflects one of the main themes the documentary explores — that workplace inequality and gender discrimination are far from being solved today.

“Women are still trying to get equality and it hasn’t happened yet, 42 years after this song was created,” Hardman said.

In any case, a collaboration between these two powerhouse singers will no doubt be epic — especially since Clarkson is a longtime Dolly Parton fan.

She even kicked off the very first episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” in 2019 with an elaborate music video tribute to “9 to 5.”

Clarkson also covered Parton’s 1982 single “Hard Candy Christmas” on her talk show in 2020.