Hear Dolly Parton and Jimmy Fallon’s spunky holiday duet, ‘Almost Too Early For Christmas’

Dolly Parton and Jimmy Fallon want to be the first ones to get you in the holiday spirit.

The stars have teamed for the new song, “Almost Too Early For Christmas,” released Nov. 4, along with an accompanying lyric video in which they can’t help but contain their excitement that the holidays are nearly here.

The clip features cartoon versions of the stars and opens with pumpkins and leaves, reminding everyone that it’s still autumn and Halloween is still very close in the rearview mirror.

“It’s almost too early for Christmas,” Parton sings slowly in the track’s opening line, while Fallon follows up by singing, “Too soon to be singing this song.”

“There’s still Halloween decorations,” Parton continues.

“And haters will say that it’s wrong,” Fallon sings.

“Let’s turn on the light for Mariah,” Parton goes on, a reference to Mariah Carey and her classic song “All I Want for Christmas.”

“Tell Rudolph to shine up his nose,” Fallon follows up.

“It’s almost too early for Christmas, but why don’t we see how it goes?” they sing together before the song picks up some tempo.

They frolic among the foliage, play with lights, encounter a trick-or-treater dressed in a scary mask and make a snowman with leaves, mixing the joy of the seasons.

The song’s title may be right on the money because Fallon put a preview clip on TikTok earlier this week, only for the site to remove it because the track wasn’t officially released yet.

“So now I’m in a lawsuit for with myself,” he joked. “I’m suing myself and I’m not returning my phone call.”