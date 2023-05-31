Dolly Parton honored with 3 new Guinness World Records. See all her titles

Dolly Parton is adding three more Guinness World Records to her already mind-blowing list of career accomplishments.

The country music legend, 77, was recently honored for holding the world record for the most studio albums released by a female country singer.

The "9 to 5" singer released 65 albums total in between her debut "Hello, I’m Dolly," in 1967 and her most recent studio album "Run, Rose, Run," in 2022, according to Guinness World Records.

Dolly Parton is a certified legend. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Parton also now holds the world record for the most top 10 entries on the U.S. top country albums chart for a female artist, with 48. Her 2022 compilation album, “Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection,” was the latest album to land on the Billboard chart.

Finally, Parton is now the world record holder for the longest time span between No. 1 hits on the U.S. top country albums chart for a female artist. On May 14, 1977, “New Harvest…First Gathering” became the first of Parton’s eight No. 1 albums to land on the chart, according to Guinness World Records. Her most recent was “A Holly Dolly Christmas” on Oct. 17, 2020. The time span? A whopping 43 years and 156 days.

Parton was presented with her new world record titles in a special ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee. The official Twitter account for the Guinness World Records organization shared photos of the music icon accepting her awards.

“I am humbled every time I receive a new Guinness World Records title. I share these three new honors with my fans, who have allowed me to enjoy such a long career,” Parton reportedly said.

The 10-time Grammy winner's most recent Guinness World Records honors come on the heels of titles she won in December 2021.

Parton racked up wins for most decades on the U.S. hot country songs chart by a female artist (seven) and the most No. 1 hits on the U.S. hot country songs chart by a female artist (25).

The third award, Parton had already won — only to then beat her own record.

Parton already topped the list for most hits on the U.S. hot country songs chart back in January 2021 with the success of her 108th hit, “Cuddle Up, Cozy Down Christmas.”

Later that year, her duet with Reba McEntire "Does He Love You" debuted on the chart, giving her a total of 109 hits.

“This is the kind of stuff that really makes you very humble and very grateful for everything that’s happened,” Parton told the organization at the time.

"I am flattered and honored. I’ve had a lot of people help me get here," she added. "Thanks to all of you and all of them for helping me have all of this."

Parton also previously won a Guinness World Record title in 2018, for most decades with a top 20 hit on the U.S. country songs chart (six), a record that McEntire tied in 2020.