Dolly Parton announces new album and docuseries about her family history. What to know

Dolly Parton is always keeping fans on their toes.

The 78-year-old country music legend announced the release of new music and a docuseries, just months after dropping her first-ever rock album in November 2023.

Parton’s new album, “Dolly Parton & Family: Smoky Mountain DNA — Family, Faith & Fables,” is set for a fall release, though fans can preorder it as soon as next month, according to a press release. A four-part docuseries, acting as a companion piece to the album, is also in the works.

Though the announcement did not reveal the genre of the new album, the album's title does suggest that Parton will be returning to her country music roots.

Aside from the forthcoming album and series, Parton has been busy working on her Apple Music 1 radio show, “What Would Dolly Do? Radio,” which she launched in October 2023. The singer also recently announced that she and sister Rachel Parton George will release a cookbook, “Good Lookin’ Cookin,” in September.

Here's what to know about Parton's upcoming album and docuseries release.

When does Dolly Parton’s new album and docuseries come out?

The "Jolene" singer's new album, “Dolly Parton & Family: Smoky Mountain DNA — Family, Faith & Fables,” will be released Nov. 15, per a press release.

The press release described the docuseries as "in production," but did not clarify if the release date would be the same.

How can I order the new album?

On June 21, fans can pre-order the album the same day as the full track list is set to drop. According to a press release, the album will be available through streaming platforms, as well as on CD and vinyl.

What is Dolly Parton's new music and series about?

Described as both a musical and visual experience, the performer's "Smokey Mountain DNA" project will explore the legacies of both her paternal Parton side of her family, as well as her mother's Owens side.

"The project traces their origins from the United Kingdom in the 1600s to their home today in the Great Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee. Through this release, audiences will discover the treasured heritage that has been preserved and echoed in the music and vibrant culture of Appalachia," a press release said.

The docuseries follows Parton's family lineage from the U.K. to eastern Tennessee and is set to include interviews with a variety of family members. The four-part series will also include performances at Knoxville’s Bijou Theater.

Who will perform on Dolly Parton's new album?

Parton’s new album will be produced by her cousin, Richie Owens, a press release revealed. The various tracks will feature Parton’s immediate and extended family “spanning generations.”

"Some tracks include the voices of beloved family members who have passed, alongside contemporary contributions from today’s generation," the press release said.

What has Dolly Parton said about the album?

Parton has not yet spoken publicly about the album, nor has she revealed any details on her social media. However, she recalled the family ties of the project in a release.

“I cannot believe that it has been 60 years this month since I graduated from Sevier County High School and moved to Nashville to pursue my dreams,” Dolly said in the release. “My Uncle Bill Owens was by my side for many years helping me develop my music. I owe so much to him and all the family members past and present who have inspired me along this journey. I am honored to spotlight our families’ musical legacy that is my Smoky Mountain DNA.”