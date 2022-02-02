Dolly Parton, Duran Duran included in Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 nominees 

A moment to remember!

The nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame have been announced, including beloved performer Dolly Parton and classic band Duran Duran.

This is the first time that they have been nominated for this honor. They join other first-time nominees Beck, Eminem, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon and A Tribe Called Quest, who now all have a chance to make it into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Lionel Richie is announced as a 2022 nominee for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Here, he performs on-stage during his "Hello" tour in Nevada. Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images

Other nominated artists include Dionne Warwick, Pat Benatar, DEVO, Kate Bush, Judas Priest, Eurythmics, MC5, Fela Kuti, New York Dolls and Rage Against The Machine.

“This year’s ballot recognizes a diverse group of incredible artists, each who has had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture," John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, said in a statement. “Their music not only moved generations, but also influenced the sound of countless artists that followed.”

This nomination is especially notable for Eminem, since 2022 is his first year of eligibility, meaning he released his first commercial recording at least 25 years ago.

If a fan wishes to vote for the "Lose Yourself" rapper or anyone else on the ballot, then they'll have from now until April 30 to do so. They can cast their vote at rockhall.com or at the famous Rock & Roll Hall of Fame museum in Cleveland.

Eminem performs onstage during the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Oct. 30, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

An international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, historians and members of the music industry will also decide which artists will enter the Hall of Fame.

These voters will consider each nominees' musical influence on other musicians, the length and depth of their careers and other factors that will decide if their body of work is good enough for the famous museum.

Last year, Tina Turner, Carole King, Foo Fighters, Jay-Z, Todd Rundgren and The Go-Go’s, were all inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, making it their most diverse list of all time.

In May, the 2022 inductees will be announced.

