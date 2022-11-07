Dolly Parton adorably crashes Duran Duran’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame interview

Dolly Parton is a Duranie!

The 37th Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony saw a variety of legendary music acts come together on the stage of the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles — and on the red carpet outside the venue.

That latter location is where the country music icon showed her love for her fellow inductees Duran Duran.

Just before the Nov. 5 festivities kicked off, Simon Le Bon, John Taylor, Roger Taylor and Nick Rhodes stopped for an interview with "Access." But as a clip from their chat shows, they hardly had a chance to speak before Parton crashed the scene.

"I’m so excited to be here with all (of you)," she told the new wave innovators. Then, realizing she'd just unintentionally interrupted, she added, "Go ahead! I didn’t mean to horn in on you."

But bassist John Taylor enthusiastically urged her to stay.

"You horn on in!" he said as the others nodded.

Roger Taylor, Nick Rhodes, John Taylor, Dolly Parton and Simon Le Bon attend the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Microsoft Theater on Nov. 5, 2022, in Los Angeles. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

It was an obvious case of mutual admiration, as the guys seemed happy to have Parton there. Especially in light of the fact that, at one point, it looked like the 76-year-old wouldn’t be participating in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony at all.

Back in March, Parton declined her nomination, saying that she didn't feel like she'd "earned that right" to be a part of rock history. However, she reconsidered after learning the institution also welcomes pioneering acts who've inspired rock stars.

Inductee Dolly Parton performs during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello / AP

"I’m very honored and proud to be here with all these great stars," she said during the Nov. 5 interview, gesturing toward Duran Duran. "I just thought well, I’m not equal to them when you say Rock & Roll Hall of Fame."

That prompted Taylor to chime in again, insisting, "That ain’t true Dolly! You are."

Besides, Parton will soon be able to add rock star to her resume as she has a genre-shifting album in the works — one she said will boast at least 25 songs.

Duran Duran attend the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Microsoft Theater on Nov. 5, 2022, in Los Angeles. Kevin Kane / Getty Images

"If I’m going to do it, I’m going to do it once and do it good," she said of her upcoming rock effort. And she might have good company on the recording as she teased, "I’m going to hit on all of you to sing with me, too."

Duran Duran can't wait.

"We are so excited," lead singer Le Bon noted. He then went on to call her, "the most beloved artist on the bill tonight."

Pretty impressive for a bill that also included Pat Benatar, Eminem, Lionel Richie, Judas Priest, the Eurythmics and more.

Pat Benatar, Judas Priest, Brandi Carlile, Dolly Parton, Sheryl Crow, P!nk and Annie Lennox perform onstage at the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Microsoft Theater on Nov. 5, 2022, in Los Angeles. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

The always humble Parton responded, "Well, I don’t know about that. I’m just happy to be here."