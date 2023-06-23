Doja Cat is joining the touring wars of 2023.
She announced "The Scarlet Tour," her first headlining North American arena tour, June 23. The 24-date tour kicks off on Oct. 31 in San Francisco and ends on Dec. 13 in Chicago.
The singer tweeted a promo photo and a blood drop emoji, along with the tour's name.
The "Woman" rapper has soared in popularity in recent years thanks to her record-breaking albums and performances (and wins) at Coachella, the Grammys, the Billboard Awards and more. Earlier this year, the rapper was also named to the TIME100’s Most Influential People.
The 27-year-old's tour announcement and dates overlap with other artists', such as Karol G, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Ed Sheeran, Luke Bryan and Blake Shelton.
Here's how to get tickets and a list of all 24 stops on Doja Cat's "The Scarlet Tour."
How to get tickets to Doja Cat’s tour
The "Streets" singer will be using Ticketmaster's verified fan registration process, the option most artists are using now.
Ticket registration is now open through Sunday, June 25 at 10pm pacific standard time. Hopeful concert goers must register to become eligible for tickets.
After registering, some fans are randomly selected to receive unique codes that grant access to presales. That process opens on June 28. Then, two days later, a limited number of tickets on general sale will become available.
The tour also offers VIP packages.
What are Doja Cat's tour dates?
Oct. 31: San Francisco, California — Chase Center
Nov. 2: Los Angeles, California — Crypto.com Arena
Nov. 3: Las Vegas, Nevada — T-Mobile Arena
Nov. 5: San Diego, California — Viejas Arena
Nov. 6: Anaheim, California — Honda Center
Nov. 8: Phoenix, Arizona — Footprint Center
Nov. 10: Denver, Colorado — Ball Arena
Nov. 13: Austin, Texas — Moody Center
Nov. 15: Houston, Texas — Toyota Center
Nov. 16: Dallas, Texas — American Airlines Center
Nov. 19: Atlanta, Georgia — State Farm Arena
Nov. 21: Miami, Florida — Kaseya Center
Nov. 24: Tampa, Florida — Amalie Arena
Nov. 26: Charlotte, North Carolina — Spectrum Center
Nov. 27: Washington, D.C. — Capital One Arena
Nov. 29: Brooklyn, New York — Barclays Center
Nov. 30: Newark, New Jersey — Prudential Center
Dec. 2: Boston, Massachusetts — TD Garden
Dec. 4: Columbus, Ohio — Nationwide Arena
Dec 7: Minneapolis, Minnesota — Target Center
Dec. 8: Omaha, Nebraska — CHI Health Center
Dec. 10: Detroit, Michigan – Little Caesars Arena
Dec. 11: Toronto, Canada — Scotiabank Arena
Dec. 13: Chicago, Illinois — United Center
Is there a setlist for 'The Scarlet Tour'?
Not yet. Doja Cat released her third album, "Planet Her," in 2021, which was followed by a song for the "Elvis" biopic in 2022 and a new single "Attention" in 2023.
Doja Cat teased her new album in a Time interview, but hasn't confirmed a name.
Who is joining Doja Cat on tour?
Rappers Ice Spice and Doechii are accompanying Doja Cat on "The Scarlet Tour."