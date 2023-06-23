Doja Cat is joining the touring wars of 2023.

She announced "The Scarlet Tour," her first headlining North American arena tour, June 23. The 24-date tour kicks off on Oct. 31 in San Francisco and ends on Dec. 13 in Chicago.

The singer tweeted a promo photo and a blood drop emoji, along with the tour's name.

The "Woman" rapper has soared in popularity in recent years thanks to her record-breaking albums and performances (and wins) at Coachella, the Grammys, the Billboard Awards and more. Earlier this year, the rapper was also named to the TIME100’s Most Influential People.

The 27-year-old's tour announcement and dates overlap with other artists', such as Karol G, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Ed Sheeran, Luke Bryan and Blake Shelton.

Here's how to get tickets and a list of all 24 stops on Doja Cat's "The Scarlet Tour."

How to get tickets to Doja Cat’s tour

The "Streets" singer will be using Ticketmaster's verified fan registration process, the option most artists are using now.

Ticket registration is now open through Sunday, June 25 at 10pm pacific standard time. Hopeful concert goers must register to become eligible for tickets.

After registering, some fans are randomly selected to receive unique codes that grant access to presales. That process opens on June 28. Then, two days later, a limited number of tickets on general sale will become available.

The tour also offers VIP packages.

What are Doja Cat's tour dates?

Oct. 31: San Francisco, California — Chase Center

Nov. 2: Los Angeles, California — Crypto.com Arena

Nov. 3: Las Vegas, Nevada — T-Mobile Arena

Nov. 5: San Diego, California — Viejas Arena

Nov. 6: Anaheim, California — Honda Center

Nov. 8: Phoenix, Arizona — Footprint Center

Nov. 10: Denver, Colorado — Ball Arena

Nov. 13: Austin, Texas — Moody Center

Nov. 15: Houston, Texas — Toyota Center

Nov. 16: Dallas, Texas — American Airlines Center

Nov. 19: Atlanta, Georgia — State Farm Arena

Nov. 21: Miami, Florida — Kaseya Center

Nov. 24: Tampa, Florida — Amalie Arena

Nov. 26: Charlotte, North Carolina — Spectrum Center

Nov. 27: Washington, D.C. — Capital One Arena

Nov. 29: Brooklyn, New York — Barclays Center

Nov. 30: Newark, New Jersey — Prudential Center

Dec. 2: Boston, Massachusetts — TD Garden

Dec. 4: Columbus, Ohio — Nationwide Arena

Dec 7: Minneapolis, Minnesota — Target Center

Dec. 8: Omaha, Nebraska — CHI Health Center

Dec. 10: Detroit, Michigan – Little Caesars Arena

Dec. 11: Toronto, Canada — Scotiabank Arena

Dec. 13: Chicago, Illinois — United Center

Is there a setlist for 'The Scarlet Tour'?

Not yet. Doja Cat released her third album, "Planet Her," in 2021, which was followed by a song for the "Elvis" biopic in 2022 and a new single "Attention" in 2023.

Doja Cat teased her new album in a Time interview, but hasn't confirmed a name.

Who is joining Doja Cat on tour?

Rappers Ice Spice and Doechii are accompanying Doja Cat on "The Scarlet Tour."