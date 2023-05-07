Doja Cat shows off her massive bat skeleton tattoo and its meaning

Doja Cat is sharing some new creative ink with fans.

On May 4, The 27-year-old rapper and singer posted a series of images — the first of which features her exposed back in the mirror, revealing a massive tattoo of the skeleton of a bat.

She captioned the carousel with a simple bat emoji.

The next shot was a close up image of the design, showing the bat's skeleton wings stretched from shoulder to shoulder with the bat's spine landing just above her waist.

In the third slide, Doja Cat shared a screenshot of an excerpt that explained the meaning behind bats. The highlighted portion read, "Bats often represent death in the sense of letting go of the old, and bringing in the new. They are symbols of transformation, of initiation, and the start of a new beginning."

The last image showed a clear photo of the bat tattoo, which also included details of some smaller arm tattoos.

Fans and followers in the comments couldn't get enough of the artwork, with stars like Vanessa Hudgens commenting, "Stunnnnn."

Beauty influencer Mei Pang has a similar response, writing, "STUNNNNNNNNNNNNN."

"Doja bat," one person wrote.

Doja Cat's tattoo artist, who goes by Mr. K and works at Bang Bang Tattoo, wrote, "Love Love Love," with a black heart, prayer hands, sparkle and eruption emoji.

On April 15, the "Need to Know" singer shared a tattoo on her arm, depicting one of the creatures from Fortunio Liceti’s "De Monstris." She also appeared to have the number four tattooed next to the image.

In a follow-up post, she shared three of the creatures from the artists original 1665 work, including an explanation on its significance from Public Domain Review.

"In the wake of the book there was a huge rise in interest throughout Europe in 'monstrosities': pygmies, supposed mermaids, deformed fetuses and other natural marvels were put on display and widely discussed, becoming the circus freak-shows of their time," Public Doman Review wrote. "However, unlike many of his contemporaries Licenti did not see deformity as something negative...instead he likened nature as an artist who faced with some imperfection in the materials to be shaped, ingeniously creates another form still more attainable."

Doja Cat captioned the post, "Your fear is not my problem."