DJ Khaled shares the song he listens to for inspiration — and it’s not what you’d expect

DJ Khaled believes in the power of music.

While giving NBC News anchor Tom Llamas a rare look inside his Miami home, DJ Khaled revealed the song he turns to for inspiration — and it's not what you might think.

During the interview, DJ Khaled revealed that he likes to listen to Sam Cooke's 1964 song "A Change Is Gonna Come."

While playing the song in his home studio, DJ Khaled told Tom that it is a "masterpiece."

"This is like the scripture," he said.

"It inspires me, but I know God put me on this Earth to do God’s work. And that’s what I was telling you, when I became a father how important it is for me to find a way. I put energy every day I get up to make the world better," DJ Khaled added.

DJ Khaled explained that his home studio is where his hit songs have been cultivated.

"This room, so much magic came out of this room," he said. "All the greats have sat in this room."

DJ Khaled's latest album, "God Did," which he released on Aug. 26, has also been climbing the charts.

For the album, the "Wild Thoughts" producer said he got Jay-Z to come out of semi-retirement to record lyrics for the album's title track. DJ Khaled said that the rapper told him that "God Did" is his "best album" yet.

"That’s all you want. You just want somebody to believe in you," DJ Khaled said. "And that’s my idol believing in me."

Eminem, 21 Savage, Quavo, Lil Wayne, John Legend and SZA are among some of the other artists featured on the album.

According to Billboard, DJ Khaled's album landed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart in early September.

DJ Khaled has been using "God did" as his new catchphrase, which has gained popularity with his over 30 million followers on Instagram.

As for where the phrase came from, DJ Khaled noted that it came to him after he had a bad phone call one day and was experiencing negative energy.

"I had my head down and was like — they don’t believe in us, and I was like — God did!" he said. "I realized that what I was feeling the world was feeling."