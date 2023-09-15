Why Diddy is releasing 1st solo album in 17 years – and he calls it ‘the Super Bowl of R&B’

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

It's all about love for Sean "Diddy" Combs.

The award-winning musician's new album, "The Love Album: Off the Grid," released on Sept. 15 and it's Diddy's first solo album in 17 years.

The Bad Boy Records label founder, who told TODAY Friday that he had legally changed his middle name to Love, said he's "in a love era" and wanted to put that feeling in his new album after taking some time off to care for himself.

"It's been three years in the making and I stepped away from music for a while — just going through life's peaks and valleys. And to be able to return back to music, my first love, and to put out some great R&B music for y'all today is incredible," he said.

It's safe to say that the 53-year-old is having a personal renaissance. In addition to his new album, Diddy became a new daddy once again when he welcomed his youngest daughter Love in March. He was also recently celebrated at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12 when he was presented with the prestigious Global Icon Award. There, he performed a medley of his greatest hits, such as "I'll Be Missing You" and "It's All About the Benjamins," with his son Christian.

On TODAY, Diddy shared details of his new album which features Mary J. Blige, Justin Bieber, Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Burna Boy, Jazmine Sullivan and others.

"It’s (23) cuts on the album," the dad of seven said during the interview. "It’s the Super Bowl of R&B. It’s one of the greatest combinations of talent put together on a album in history, so it’s great."

Diddy said his vision behind the album was to put love back into R&B.

"In R&B, as far as the genre of music, I feel it was missing that love frequency, that baby making music," he said, to which TODAY's Carson Daly quipped, "I hope my wife's watching."

"Yeah, something for your wife, your significant other to enjoy," Diddy agreed.

"I'm in a love era," he added. "That's the frequency that I'm in and I'm giving the world."

He also said that he hopes the album resonates with people.

"Music for me is about the feeling, so it's not about streams," he said. "It's about souls. And I want my music to always touch your soul."