Demi Lovato’s boyfriend celebrates her birthday with photo and video tribute

Musician Jordan Lutes, otherwise known as Jute$, gave fans an inside look into the relationship with an Instagram post honoring Lovato's 30th birthday.

Demi Lovato shares the meaning behind their hand tattoo

By Becca Wood

Demi Lovato's 30th birthday celebration included a special message from her boyfriend, musician Jordan Lutes.

Lutes, also known as Jute$, wished Lovato a happy birthday on Saturday by sharing a series of heartfelt photos and videos, writing to Lovato that he is the "the luckiest schmuck in the world cuz i get to call u mine."

"Making u laugh has become my new obsession cuz ur smile literally cures my depression (there’s a song lyric in there somewhere)," he added. "I’m so proud of u for not only surviving everything you’ve been through but coming out on top and becoming ur healthiest happiest sweetest self. and that’s all u baby… i’m just here to support u and tell stupid dad jokes when needed."

Lutes added that Lovato is more than her music, more than her voice and more "than a beautiful face."

Lutes called the last clip he shared in the slideshow, featuring Lovato smiling and laughing on a plane, the "cutest video on the internet."

"Literally bursting w joy," Lutes wrote with a crying emoji. "How are u real lol @ddlovato."

Lovato and Jute$ were seen together in New York last week.Gotham / GC Images

Lutes shared in a post on Friday that he co-wrote "Substance," "Happy Ending" and "City of Angels" off Lovato's new album.

"Honored to play a small part in such a monumental album. so proud of u demi, it’s a treat to watch u rip," he wrote.

Lovato responded to the gracious post, saying she's "honored" to have him be a part of her new project.

"I have the best time writing w you and so grateful to be able to create art w the person I call home. You’re incredible," she commented.

Lutes also gushed about his girlfriend on social media following her recent appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." Lutes shared a video on Instagram of Lovato rocking out to "Substance."

"Sheeeesh best voice in the game, by a lot. u killed it rockstar @ddlovato," he wrote, adding that she looked "hot."

The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer commented in part by writing, "Thank you so much baby!"

Demi Lovato goes one-on-one with Hoda Kotb

Sept. 30, 202113:08

Earlier this month, Lovato said in a podcast interview that she's again using she/her pronouns. The artist previously came out as nonbinary in May 2021 and announced at the time that she would use they/them pronouns.

In an interview on the Spout Podcast, Lovato explained why she is using she/her pronouns again in addition to they/them pronouns.

“So, for me, I’m such a fluid person that I don’t really ... I don’t find that I am ... I felt like, especially last year, my energy was balanced in my masculine and feminine energy,” she said. “So that when I was faced with the choice of walking into a bathroom and it said ‘women’ and ‘men’ I didn’t feel like there was a bathroom for me because I didn’t feel necessarily like a woman. I didn’t feel like a man. I just felt like a human.” 

She explained that, for her, the decision to use they/them pronouns was about "feeling human at your core." Lovato added that she had been feeling more feminine recently, so she adopted she/her pronouns again.

Becca Wood