Demi Lovato’s boyfriend celebrates her birthday with photo and video tribute

Demi Lovato's 30th birthday celebration included a special message from her boyfriend, musician Jordan Lutes.

Lutes, also known as Jute$, wished Lovato a happy birthday on Saturday by sharing a series of heartfelt photos and videos, writing to Lovato that he is the "the luckiest schmuck in the world cuz i get to call u mine."

"Making u laugh has become my new obsession cuz ur smile literally cures my depression (there’s a song lyric in there somewhere)," he added. "I’m so proud of u for not only surviving everything you’ve been through but coming out on top and becoming ur healthiest happiest sweetest self. and that’s all u baby… i’m just here to support u and tell stupid dad jokes when needed."

Lutes added that Lovato is more than her music, more than her voice and more "than a beautiful face."

Lutes called the last clip he shared in the slideshow, featuring Lovato smiling and laughing on a plane, the "cutest video on the internet."

"Literally bursting w joy," Lutes wrote with a crying emoji. "How are u real lol @ddlovato."

Lovato and Jute$ were seen together in New York last week. Gotham / GC Images

Lutes shared in a post on Friday that he co-wrote "Substance," "Happy Ending" and "City of Angels" off Lovato's new album.

"Honored to play a small part in such a monumental album. so proud of u demi, it’s a treat to watch u rip," he wrote.

Lovato responded to the gracious post, saying she's "honored" to have him be a part of her new project.

"I have the best time writing w you and so grateful to be able to create art w the person I call home. You’re incredible," she commented.

Lutes also gushed about his girlfriend on social media following her recent appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." Lutes shared a video on Instagram of Lovato rocking out to "Substance."

"Sheeeesh best voice in the game, by a lot. u killed it rockstar @ddlovato," he wrote, adding that she looked "hot."

The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer commented in part by writing, "Thank you so much baby!"

Earlier this month, Lovato said in a podcast interview that she's again using she/her pronouns. The artist previously came out as nonbinary in May 2021 and announced at the time that she would use they/them pronouns.

In an interview on the Spout Podcast, Lovato explained why she is using she/her pronouns again in addition to they/them pronouns.

“So, for me, I’m such a fluid person that I don’t really ... I don’t find that I am ... I felt like, especially last year, my energy was balanced in my masculine and feminine energy,” she said. “So that when I was faced with the choice of walking into a bathroom and it said ‘women’ and ‘men’ I didn’t feel like there was a bathroom for me because I didn’t feel necessarily like a woman. I didn’t feel like a man. I just felt like a human.”

She explained that, for her, the decision to use they/them pronouns was about "feeling human at your core." Lovato added that she had been feeling more feminine recently, so she adopted she/her pronouns again.