Victoria Beckham catches husband David singing ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ — and his reaction is priceless

See the retired soccer great as he channels his inner Mariah Carey with the yuletide hit.

David Beckham helps struggling football team in ‘Save Our Squad’

By Ree Hines

It’s beginning to sound a lot like Christmas now that #MariahSZN is in full swing.

That’s the time of year the unofficial "Queen of Christmas" herself, Mariah Carey, believes it’s appropriate to listen to her 1994 single “All I Want for Christmas Is You” — and David Beckham’s celebration of the season includes singing the holiday megahit, too.

On Dec. 1, the soccer legend’s wife, fashion designer Victoria Beckham, provided proof of that for her fans and followers on Instagram by sharing a clip of her 47-year-old husband singing along with the catchy track when he thought no one was looking. 

The moment David Beckham realized his quiet concert didn't go unnoticed!
The video shows the father of four sipping a hot drink, scrolling on his phone and softly singing along with Carey's song. He manages to make it through most of a verse before realizing he's not only being watched, he's being recorded.

That's when he gives the camera a deadpan glance and stops ... for a moment.

"You were struggling with that high note, weren't you?" the former Posh Spice asks.

Rather than answering her question, he asks a rhetorical one of his own: "What are you doing?"

"...is yoooooooooou!"
Suddenly he cracks a smile and goes for that high note anyway.

The adorable domestic moment confirmed two things.

1. David Beckham can really sing.

2. No one can resist the lure of Carey's Christmas anthem.

New documentary reveals the story behind Mariah Carey’s yuletide hit

