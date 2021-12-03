Dave Grohl’s daughter Violet joins her dad for stunning Amy Winehouse cover

There is more than one talented singer in the Grohl family.

Violet Grohl, the 15-year-old daughter of Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, has teamed with her dad for a stunning cover of Amy Winehouse's "Take the Box" that showcases a voice that sounds strikingly like the late singer.

The cover song is part of the Hanukkah Sessions in which Dave Grohl and producer Greg Kurstin are collaborating to cover eight songs by Jewish artists in honor of the Hanukkah holiday.

"Despite this song’s mention of a 'Moschino bra you bought me last Christmas,' it’s common knowledge that the amazing woman behind the song was actually Jewish," the caption on the video reads. "Gone far too soon...Ms. Amy Winehouse and 'Take The Box.'"

Grohl backs up his daughter on drums, with Kurstin on piano, as she channels Winehouse, who died at 27 in 2011. It's the first of the Hanukkah Sessions songs in which Grohl has not done any vocals, instead giving center stage to his talented daughter.

The proud father recently spoke about the oldest of his three daughters on the SmartLess podcast with Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes.

"My daughter Violet, who’s 15, she is the most talented musician that this family has ever known," Grohl said. "She has perfect pitch, and she has an incredible memory, musical memory. She can pick up an instrument and learn it in, like, a week. She’s a total badass."

Violet has teamed up with her father before, frequently joining him onstage at Foo Fighters shows. She is currently one of the band's backup singers and has been traveling with them on tour.

"She’s seen this whole thing from the ground up," Grohl said. "She gets that I work really hard at trying to make good records and stuff like that, and that’s a big part of it."

Grohl also spoke about Violet with Carson Daly on TODAY in October.

“My kids inspire me and it’s that love, that then when I go on the road, it makes me want to play music even more,” Grohl said.