Cyndi Lauper on late mother's dementia battle: 'She never wanted to go that way'

Cyndi Lauper isn't afraid to let the difficult times around her mother's death show.

In a recent interview with TODAY, the pop icon opened up about events leading up to her mom Catrine's death following a long battle with dementia.

"We were close for a while, but then she moved to Florida, and she developed dementia and it wasn’t a great thing," Lauper recalled.

Catrine and Cyndi Lauper during Private Party for Cyndi Lauper Concert at Limelight in New York City, New York, United States. Ron Galella / Getty Images

Lauper grew up in Queens, N.Y. with her mother and two siblings, an older sister and a younger brother.

"My mother never wanted to go to a home, and I couldn't keep her by me because I wasn't home — I was going on tour with Rod Stewart and didn't want to leave her (alone)," the "Time After Time" singer continued.

Catrine ended up moving in with Lauper's brother, Fred, and his wife, but regardless of where she lived, Lauper recalled her late mother expressed fear of dying from dementia.

"It's a really awful disease, and she never wanted to go that way," the 69-year-old said.

Cyndi Lauper with her mom, Catrine. Nick Elgar / Getty Images

Despite growing apart in later years, Lauper has plenty of fond memories when she and her late mother collaborated ... and just wanted to have fun.

Catrine appeared in Lauper's 1983 music video for "Girls Just Want to Have Fun," where she took the stage name "Catrine Dominique" and played Lauper's mother who is waiting for her to get home — a video that has since racked up over 1 billion views on YouTube.

Lauper's late mother also appeared in some of her other iconic productions, such as the music videos for "Time After Time," where she also played Lauper's mother, and "She Bop," which featured several of Lauper's aunts as well.

The entrepreneur told TODAY her mother was a complete natural in front of the camera.

"She did (the music videos) because she wanted to be there with me, but I thought that she looked really great on camera," Lauper said. "It was something very vulnerable about her, not just she looked cute, and that leads well on camera."

In June, Lauper shared an Instagram post honoring her mom after shedied at 91, posting a photo together in "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" and calling herself "so lucky" to have worked with her.

“My beautiful Mom has passed,” Lauper captioned the post on June 2. “She rocked and wrestled with us and was in a lot of my videos. It was an honor to work with her. I feel so lucky that I got to play with my mom throughout my life, both as a girl and as a woman.

“She may have left this world, but not without leaving her mark. Thank you, Mom. I love you.”

Not only was her mother a work partner-in-crime, but she also served as a window into the inequalities women have historically faced in both personal and professional realms — inspiring Lauper to become an activist as a result.

Cyndi Lauper called her mom an "independent woman." Bruce Glikas / Getty Images

"She was very much an independent woman. She did a lot of stuff by herself, and then she met Ralph, her third husband, who was a really great guy, very different from her second, which was a little bit of a nightmare," Lauper recalled. "But I got to learn firsthand, even watching my grandmother, what it was like to be a woman in the '60s and the '70s."

After Roe v. Wade was overturned earlier this year, Lauper launched the “Girls Just Want to Have Fundamental Rights” Fund that works to financially support organizations focused on safe and legal abortion, reproductive health and prenatal care for women, according to a press release.

Lauper has designed "Girls Just Want to Have Fundamental Rights" T-shirts, inspired by the recent marches for reproductive freedom, to raise money for grants that will be given to organizations supporting women's rights.

"It needs to be very clear: We don’t have control over our bodies, the government does," Lauper said. "Is that how we’re going to live, are we going into 'The Handmaid’s Tale'? Because I’m not gonna let that happen, and my mother wouldn’t either."