Country singer Jake Flint, 37, dies in his sleep hours after his wedding

Country music singer Jake Flint died in his sleep hours after he got married, according to his publicist. He was 37.

“I can confirm that Jake died in his sleep sometime in the night following his wedding. No cause of death has been determined,” publicist Clif Doyal told NBC News in an email.

“He was not only a client, he was a dear friend and just a super nice guy,” Doyal told The Oklahoman.

Flint had married his wife, Brenda, prior to his death in a ceremony in Oklahoma over the weekend.

On Nov. 28, his wife posted a video on Facebook from their wedding, showing the couple goofing off while taking photos.

“I don’t understand,” she wrote.

“We should be going through wedding photos but instead I have to pick out clothes to bury my husband in,” she wrote in another Facebook post on Nov. 29. “People aren’t meant to feel this much pain. My heart is gone and I just really need him to come back. I can’t take much more. I need him here.”

“He was a singer-songwriter, through and through, and just a big personality, a big heart, and (he’d) bend over backwards to do anything for you,” Mike Hosty, who performed at the wedding, told The Oklahoman. “When any musician asks you to play at their wedding, it’s one of those most important days ... and it’s always an honor.

“I really just like remembering that happy moment of seeing them being married ... but I really feel for Brenda.”

An Oklahoma native, Flint released his first album, “I’m Not Okay,” in 2016. He followed that up with three more albums, ending with 2021’s “Live and Socially Distanced at Mercury Lounge.” He was named breakout artist of the year at the We Are Tulsa Music Awards in 2019.

Flint’s former manager, Brenda Cline, says he was a special person with an ability to connect with others.

“I have never met a new artist that was so loved and had so many fans,” she told The Oklahoman. “It takes you years to build that — and that’s what Jake had. Oh my gosh, he was adored and loved by everybody. Jake didn’t have an enemy in the world. He was willing to do anything for anybody ... and he had a very good business mind. There’s only one Jake Flint.”

“It’s a loss ... to many — and we’re still just reeling in the shock and disbelief of this,” she added.

“We’ve all lost friends, we’ve all lost family members, it’s life. But I don’t think I’ve ever experienced such a shocking set of circumstances with losing someone and how cruel this for Brenda, his wife. To become a bride and a widow in just a few hours is unfathomable. I just can’t imagine what she’s going through.”