Country music star Colt Ford suffers heart attack after show

Country musician Colt Ford is in "stable but critical condition" after suffering a heart attack after a concert.

A representative for Ford sent NBC News a press release confirming the medical episode occurred April 4 after Ford's show at Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row in Gilbert, Arizona.

Ford is currently in the intensive care unit at Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa, Arizona, the release said.

"At this time, all I can really share is that he’s in stable but critical condition," Ford's representative told NBC News in an update.

Ford's tour was scheduled to stop in Primm, Nevada, on April 5, his website says. He has dates scheduled around the country into August.

His latest album, "Must Be The Country," debuted in May 2023. He released singles "Far Too Long" in February and "Beers Back" in March.

Ford is known within the country world as blending the genre with rap in his music. During his career, Ford has collaborated with the likes of Keith Urban, Toby Keith, Jermaine Dupri and more.