How Coldplay is using fans’ energy and dance moves to power their shows

Plenty of artists get pumped up from the energy of the crowd, but Coldplay is taking things one step further, literally harnessing their fans’ energy to help power their shows.

As part of a commitment to make their shows more sustainable, the British band has found some creative ways for their fans to generate electricity during their "Music of the Spheres" world tour.

With every step, fans dancing on the kinetic floors help generate power for the show. Rick Scuteri / AP

For one, they’ve installed kinetic floors, meaning that whenever fans dance or jump up and down on them, it will create energy to power parts of the show.

Fans can also hop on an exercise bike in the stadium to generate some green power.

Fans can help generate power for the show using stationary bikes. Rick Scuteri / AP

It’s all part of Coldplay’s goal of reducing CO2 emissions by 50% compared to their previous tour five years ago.

Frontman Chris Martin, 45, says the band realized that if they wanted to reduce the carbon footprint of their shows, they couldn’t wait for anyone else to take the lead.

“You know, we grew up thinking that ‘They’ll take care of (it),'" he told Sheinelle Jones on TODAY. “There’s always a ‘they’ — and then you realize there is no ‘they’ in the world really — ‘they’ is you.

"So we felt like, rather than finger-pointing at this organization or that company, let’s just try and change what we can within our own sphere.”

Coldplay’s shows are full of green details, including reusable aluminum cups that can be refilled from water stations that draw from moisture in the air.

The tour wristbands and confetti are biodegradable, and for every ticket sold, a tree will be planted to offset carbon emissions.

“This is not a one side of the political spectrum thing,” Martin said. “It’s not us trying to look a certain way or earn more money by doing it. It’s just about trying to prove that being clean and green can be part of any successful business.”

Coldplay's Music of the Spheres tour kicked off in March and will wrap up its North American leg in Tampa, Florida, on June 14 before heading to Europe.