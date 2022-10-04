Chris Martin's ‘serious lung infection’ causes Coldplay to postpone tour dates

Coldplay has announced it is postponing several Brazil shows in its "Music of the Spheres" world tour due to "a serious lung infection" that singer Chris Martin, 45, has contracted.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Instagram and its website, the band expressed "deep regret" and said the shows should be rescheduled for early 2023.

The statement reads in part, "Due to a serious lung infection, Chris has been put under strict doctor’s orders to rest for the next three weeks.

"We’re working as fast as possible to lock in the new dates and will follow up with more information in the next few days."

After apologizing for any "disappointment and inconvenience," the statement continued that the group needs to prioritize Martin’s health.

A Coldplay rep told The Hollywood Reporter that there was no additional information available at this time about Martin's illness.

Chris Martin of Coldplay performing in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, as part of the Rock in Rio music festival in September. Mauro Pimentel / Getty Images

Ticketholders should hold on to their tickets, the band's statement added, as they would still be valid for the new dates, though all refunds will be honored.

"We’re optimistic that Chris will return to good health after the prescribed medical break and look forward to resuming the tour as soon as possible," the statement concluded. "To everyone affected, please accept our sincere apologies, and thank you as always for your love and support."

The Brazil shows would have taken place on select dates between Oct. 11-22. A 10-show appearance in Buenos Aires, Argentina, is still set to happen starting Oct. 25.

In September, Coldplay announced it would bring "Music of the Spheres" to feature film screens via a global broadcast of one of the Buenos Aires concerts on Oct. 28 and Oct. 29.