Bad Bunny is headlining Coachella 2023 — see who else is in the lineup

Coachella 2023 will be a star-studded affair.

The official lineup and headliners for the music festival were announced on Jan. 10, with Bad Bunny headlining the event, along with Blackpink and Frank Ocean.

The Puerto Rican singer will be the main act on the first night of Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, which kicks off Friday, April 14. He will return for the second weekend, which takes place Friday, April 21.

Bad Bunny performs onstage during his World's Hottest Tour at SoFi Stadium on September 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The K-pop superstars Blackpink will take over on Saturday, April 15 and April 22.

The four singers — Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa — as well as Bad Bunny previously performed at Coachella in 2019.

Blackpink performing on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" on April 18, 2019. CBS Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

Closing the festival on both Sundays, April 16 and April 23, is Frank Ocean.

The artist was originally scheduled to perform during 2020 Coachella, which was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Frank Ocean performs at the 2017 Panorama Music Festival on Randall's Island in New York on July 28, 2017. AFP via Getty Images

Other big names that will take one of the many stages during the two weekends are Gorillaz, Rosalía, Björk, Becky G, Charlie XCX, Calvin Harris, Blondie and Idris Elba, who will treat attendees to a DJ set.

People can now register for access to passes at coachella.com. The presale begins Friday, Jan. 13 at 11 a.m. PT.

The official Twitter for the festival noted that there are very limited Weekend 1 passes.

Last year, Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, the Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia headlined. Among the biggest moments included Shania Twain joining Styles onstage to perform two of her biggest hits, “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” and “You’re Still The One” with the singer.

While talking to TODAY.com on Jan. 5 she called it “one of the highlights of my career.”

“He was just really on his way up when I first met him,” she continued, recalling how she first met him. “We stayed in touch ever since and then he invited me to the Coachella performance. We’re just very easy together, it’s like we’ve known each other for a very long time.”

Other Coachella 2022 surprise guests included Lizzo, Justin Bieber and Hayley Williams, among others.