Latin boy band CNCO says farewell with last song ‘La Última Canción’ ahead of final tour

The members of CNCO, who announced their break up in July 2022, released “La Última Canción” (“The Last Song”). The song is a farewell track for the group after eight years together, four studio albums and various hit singles.

For Zabdiel De Jesús, Christopher Vélez, Erick Brian and Richard Camacho, the best way to say “goodbye” to their loyal followers is with a very special song that they decided to reveal Wednesday, May 3, just days before they begin their final tour together.

CNCO performed “La Última Canción” live for the first time in an exclusive SiriusXM session where fans of the boy band were special guests. They said the single was met with a great reaction, so they decided it would be their last big and emotional project together.

The singers said they created this song from the heart, as a note of thanks to their fans who have supported them and shown their loyalty since they were formed in 2015 under the guidance of Ricky Martin. They quickly managed to climb the charts, like Billboard, with songs like “Se Vuelve Loca,” “Hey DJ” and their acclaimed song “Reggaetón Lento.” Joel Pimentel was also an original member before he departed the group in May 2021.

The new music video was directed by Anita Tillero and shows the true meaning of the brotherhood, as well as the friendship that was formed between the members over the years. It also takes viewers on a journey through CNCO’s career, since they won the reality show “La Banda,” key moments in their career and their final farewell.

“We were looking for something that represents the phase that we are currently living and our entire career. This song came to us, “La Última Canción,” and we loved it. We are very excited because it reflects our dedication to our fans throughout the years,” the group said in a statement.

In addition to the song, CNCO will embark on a farewell tour called “La Última Cita” (“The Last Date”) with stops in the United States, Europe and some Latin American countries. The tour will begin on May 9 in La Paz, Bolivia, and will end in November in California.

This article has been translated from Spanish and was originally published on Telemundo.com.