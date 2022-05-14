Chrishell Stause's partner G Flip opens up about their relationship

Chrishell Stause's partner, G Flip, might be the one.

The "Get Me Outta Here" musician told host Janine Rubenstein on Friday's episode of the "People Every Day" podcast, that they want to have kids one day.

"I definitely see children in my future. Me and Chrishell know where we are in the stages of our lives and we're very transparent about that," G Flip — who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns — said. "I was a music teacher for years before I became a session drummer and then a solo artist. I've always loved kids."

"Definitely one day that'll be in the future," they added.

Chrishell Stause and G Flip attend the "Bridgerton" season two and The Queen's Ball: Exclusive Preview Event in Los Angeles, California. Jonathan Leibson / Getty Images for Netflix

In the season five finale of “Selling Sunset,” Stause said that she and her then-boyfriend, Jason Oppenheim, broke up because he didn’t want to be a father.

After they called it quits, the two remained friends and Stause went on to date G Flip, whom she revealed was her partner at the "Selling Sunset" reunion.

"I'm absolutely in awe of this woman," G Flip said of Stause. The Australian singer noted that they loved the fact that Stause went public with their relationship on the show.

Stause is the only member of the cast who has openly talked about being in a queer relationship on the series.

Chrishell Stause and G Flip. Chrishelle Stause/Instagram

"For her to come out and just be herself and tell her story and just say that we're seeing each other, to me I feel like it honestly changes the world," G Flip said. "And it normalizes same-sex relationships."

G Flip also cleared up how they met since Stause noted they met for the first time on the set of G Flip's steamy music video “Get Me Outta Here."

However, G Flip said they first exchanged words shortly after they moved to Los Angeles from Australia in September 2021. "We met last year at Halloween, but we were both with our ex-partners then. And then we obviously separated from our partners and then we just started talking and stuff," they said.

The couple soon realized that they had "a lot of similarities" even though they grew up in two separate places — Stause in Kentucky and G Flip in Australia.

"She's just awesome. I can't talk highly enough of it," G Flip said. "We both feel like we'll be in each other's lives forever. We have a very strong connection that you don't find every day."

One last thing that G Flip wanted to clear up about their relationship was that they're not living together.

"I don't know who made that up," they said.

"We don't live together. We live separately," G Flip added.

As for how it is to date someone who is non-binary, G Flip said that they're still teaching Stause what it means to be gender-queer.

"Obviously, Chrishell had lots of questions when she met me because, as I said, if you don't have someone who's non-binary very close to you, it can be tricky and can be hard to understand," they said. "But that's fine. Just ask questions."