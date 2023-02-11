Chris Martin calls Rihanna the 'best singer of all time' ahead of her Super Bowl halftime performance

Ahead of her awaited Super Bowl performance, Chris Martin wants the world to recognize Rihanna as the GOAT.

Speaking to DJ Zane Lowe in an interview, the Coldplay lead singer expressed his love for the "Umbrella" performer, calling himself a "such a big fan."

"I don't know Rihanna very well, I'm mainly just a fan," Martin said. "You have to be an idiot not to recognize that she's the best singer of all time."

While fans have been making predictions over Rihanna's set list, the outfits she might wear and various performance details, Martin doesn't seem to think she needs anything elaborate to be the best.

"I think she could just walk out in sweatpants and sing and that'd be just great," he said.

The 2016 Super Bowl halftime performer added that she's one of few singers who could play an extra 10 minutes over time and everyone would be just fine with it.

The matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will air on Fox on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m., with Rihanna likely to hit the stage around 8 p.m.

She hasn't yet released a set list as of Saturday, but she said during an Apple Music press conference on Feb. 9 that she's gone through “about 39 versions of the setlist.” Narrowing down the songs has been her biggest challenge in preparing for the halftime show, per Variety.

“That was the hardest, hardest part — deciding how to maximize 13 minutes but also celebrate,” she said. “That’s what this show is going to be — it’s going to be a celebration of my catalog in the best way that we could’ve put it together.”

After welcoming a baby with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in May 2022, the “Pon de Replay” singer took a brief break from music. Naturally, she said the physical preparation for the "jam-packed" Super Bowl performance "takes a toll" on her body.

“The physical challenge has definitely been immense for many reasons, of course. I haven’t done this in a minute,” she said. “You’re just running around for 13 minutes, trying to put a 2-hour set in 13 minutes.”