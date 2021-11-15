The wife of rock star Chris Daughtry has posted a moving tribute to their daughter Hannah Price who unexpectedly died last week at the age of 25.

“My first born. I love you endlessly Hannah,” Deanna Daughtry captioned a series of photos Sunday featuring Price on Instagram. “Our family would like to thank you all for the outpouring of love as we grieve the loss of our daughter Hannah."

She also said it wasn't yet clear how Price died. She was reportedly found by police at her home in Tennessee on Friday.

“We are awaiting the autopsy results to determine how Hannah sustained the injuries that caused her death,” she wrote. “Our hearts are broken.”

Deanna’s post follows an earlier one she shared that featured a statement saying her husband’s band would be postponing concerts because of Price's death.

“Due to the unexpected death of Chris and Deanna Daughtry’ s daughter , Hannah, all currently scheduled shows for the coming week for Daughtry have been cancelled or postponed,” she wrote.

“The Daughtry family thanks you for your understanding and respectfully asks for privacy during this very difficult time. Further details will be made available at a later date. The investigation into this tragic death is still on going.”

Shortly after Price’s death, the “What About Now” singer and former “American Idol” contestant mourned her passing in his own Instagram post.

“I am still processing the last 24 hours. I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken,” he captioned a picture of her. “I just recently lost my mother to cancer but I was blessed with the chance to say goodbye and I was processing it privately.”

He didn’t reveal the cause of death, but did hint that her passing was a surprise.

“We never got to say goodbye to our precious Hannah and it’s another huge hit to our family,” he wrote. “Thank you all for your kind words and condolences. They are truly felt and appreciated. I am now taking time be present with my family as we attempt to heal from this devastating loss. Hannah, I love you. I miss you. I wish I could hold you. This hurts so deeply.”

Price and her brother Griffin, 23, are Deanna’s children from a previous marriage. Daughtry and Deanna are also parents to 10-year-old twins, Adalynn Rose and Noah James.