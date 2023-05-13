Chlöe Bailey says she moved to London to support sister Halle in 'The Little Mermaid'

Chlöe Bailey is her sister Halle Bailey's biggest supporter.

In a joint interview with The Los Angeles Times, Halle Bailey recalled what it was like to begin rehearsals in London for the live-action remake of "The Little Mermaid."

(L-R) Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey attend a launch event in Beverly Hills, Calif. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

“I was suddenly across the world, by myself without my sister, which never happens,” Halle Bailey said. “As excited as I was, I was also scared in the beginning, because I’ve never done anything away from her. I really lean on her for everything.”

To help her sister with the transition, Chlöe Bailey said she moved to London for the first two months of the film’s rehearsals. During that time, she exercised alongside her sister and even produced music in Halle Bailey's trailer.

“That’s my little baby girl, and I wanted her to feel confident and secure and amazing, and know that even though I wouldn’t be on set with her, she would never be alone,” Chlöe Bailey said.

“Whenever she was doubting herself, I reminded her of her talent and her worth, that she deserved to be there, and that it was time for her to go out there and do the best job she possibly could.”

After filming for "The Little Mermaid" wrapped, Halle Bailey joined her sister on tour for a few performances. It was then that Chlöe Bailey noticed just how self-assured her sister had become.

Since coming home, Halle “has become more confident in herself and her gifts and what she has to offer,” Chlöe Bailey said. “It was a difficult time for both of us because even though we were supporting each other in our individual endeavors, I don’t think either of us knew who we were without the other.”

Halle Bailey as Ariel in The Little Mermaid. Disney

The "Have Mercy" singer echoed the same sentiment in an April interview with TODAY.com. She said she was so proud of Halle Bailey when she saw the first official trailer for "The Little Mermaid."

Chlöe Bailey said she was "screaming" in her apartment and "had chills" all over her body.

"I just couldn’t be prouder," she said. "I couldn’t be more proud of her. And I know if that trailer looks like that, then the movie's going to be even more incredible."

That night, Chlöe Bailey said she hung out with her sister to celebrate and the two partied the night away like never before.

"It's so exciting," she said.