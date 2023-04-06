Chlöe Bailey knows that when the most-awarded artist in Grammy history gives you pointers on your debut solo album, you take heed.

During a recent interview at the red carpet premiere of her new film "Praise This," Bailey told ET that Beyoncé not only listened to her debut album, "In Pieces," she also gave her some helpful feedback.

"She gave me notes on it before I released it,” Bailey said.

Now, in an exclusive interview with TODAY.com, the singer reveals those exact notes.

Chlöe Bailey sings a song from her debut solo album "In Pieces" on TODAY April 6. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

"One of the notes on 'Cheatback,' because it was just guitar, she suggested adding an 808 around the two-minute mark," Bailey says, referring to the booming bass drum sound that's now heard on the song.

"So once I did that, I got inspired to go a little more ham with a little extra percussion, so it really helps amplify it. So it's like all her little notes would like open my mind to a whole new world," she adds.

The "Praise This" star also shared that Beyoncé has "absolutely" given her some great advice over the years.

"I mean, it's Beyoncé," Bailey quips, before noting some of the gems that Bey dropped on her.

"I think really how she lives, like, by example, seeing her work ethic and like — she goes ham every single time," she said. "And that, out of everything, is most inspiring to me to see and witness, because it's a lot harder than it looks."

Chlöe Bailey — who was discovered by Beyoncé with her sister Halle in 2013 after the duo posted a cover of "Pretty Hurts" on YouTube — told Hoda Kotb on TODAY April 6 how their lives have changed since then.

"This ride has been even more than what I could have imagined and expected," she said. "And I know little Chlöe is so proud of the Chlöe right now."

She also shared how her and Halle have evolved since first appearing on TODAY in 2016.

"I remember when we were here, sis and I. I was on the grand (piano) and we were singing 'Fall' and now I'm here on my own. And we're both growing so strong individually — and I couldn't be more proud of her," she added.