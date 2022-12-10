Chiquis remembers late mom Jenni Rivera, a decade after her death

December 9 marks a decade since the death of the “Diva de la Banda,” Jenni Rivera. Few people miss the regional Mexican singer quite like her daughter, Chiquis.

Chiquis, whose given name is Janney Marín Rivera, posted an emotional message on her social media honoring her mother.

“I can’t sleep. I can’t wrap my head around how we’ve gotten here…but I thank God for seeing us through,” Chiquis wrote alongside an old photo of her young mother next to her and her two brothers.

“It’s 1:41am PST… and 10 years ago today, at this exact time you were flying, and I was in Vegas missing you. I felt you… and I will never forget the pain my heart felt that night. It’s similar to what I’m feeling now,” she added.

“Foolishly, I thought It would have been a little easier today, because it’s been 10 years now, but somehow it weighs heavier. Just to know I’ve lived 10 whole years without you, hurts,” Chiquis continued. “I miss you like crazy …and it seems that will never change. I need my mom. I need your guidance. Your hugs. Your help.”

“Momma, no matter how many years go by or what happens, I PROMISE to continue to protect, guide and keep my siblings united. I know how important that was to you…and I know that’s the best way I can honor your memory, and your legacy,” she wrote.

“Today, I celebrate you… your graduation to a better life, the woman you were, are and continue to be to this world. What an honor to be your first born. Thank you,” she concluded her sweet note. “Vuela alto… Vuela libre… Vuela mi Paloma Blanca. I love you, forever.”

Chiquis honored her late mother, Jenni Rivera, on the 10-year anniversary of her death. Antonio Torres/Getty Images for Estrella Media/ Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On Dec. 6, prior to the anniversary of Jenni Rivera’s death, Peacock released a new series questioning the singer’s cause of death titled “Who Killed Jenni Rivera?”

The show analyzes the curiosity surrounding the death of “Diva de la Banda” through videos and images. According to a press release, several experts gave their point of view about the plane crash that killed the singer. People close to Jenni Rivera also recount their time with the entertainer.

This article has been translated from Spanish and was originally published on Telemundo.com