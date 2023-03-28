Here’s what Chilli’s TLC bandmate thinks of her relationship with Matthew Lawrence

Matthew Lawrence has earned the seal of approval from his girlfriend Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas' close friend and TLC bandmate Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins.

Lawrence and Chilli made their relationship Instagram official a few months ago, and T-Boz just shared her honest opinion about the budding romance.

“She is so happy,” T-Boz told People. “Take it from her sister. Trust me — I’ve never seen her like this.”

Chilli, 52, echoed her longtime pal's sentiments and couldn't help but gush about her new beau.

“I am ecstatic. He’s the best, and she approves,” she said with a laugh.

In January, Chilli's rep, Christal Jordan, also noted that her client was on cloud nine in her new relationship.

“I’ve been with Chilli since 2005 and I’ve never seen her this in love,” Jordan told People at the time. “She is glowing. They are really cute together.”

In March, Lawrence opened up about the relationship and told "Entertainment Tonight" that he would love to have a child with Chilli sooner rather than later.

“That’s the game plan. That’s what we’re trying to do,” he said.

The "Boy Meets World" star later clarified his comments and said he's not in a big rush to become a father. While talking with E! News, the 43-year-old explained what he was thinking when he suggested that he was ready to expand his family soon.

“Joe (Joey Lawrence, his older brother) and I were commiserating about this plan that we had to have children together … when we were growing up. And I missed the first go-around and now he’s starting a new family and I was thinking, ‘Man, it’d be great if we could do it again, when I didn’t have the chance to raise a family together,’” he said.

Lawrence then emphasized that he “didn’t mean to put any pressure on” Chilli, who has a 25-year-old son, Tron, with her ex Dallas Austin.

Lawrence's ex-wife, Cheryl Burke, weighed in on the matter in a recent interview and said she’s “not surprised at all” to hear that he wants a child.

“He comes from a huge family and I think that, especially his mom, there were definitely conversations, but I always had said, ‘As long as I had to shove my body in a dance costume, me thinking about being pregnant probably isn’t something I can talk about at the moment,’” she said on the March 9 episode of “The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever with Chris Harrison.”

The professional dancer also wished her ex well.

“I really truly hope he can actually have a kid with Chilli,” she said. “I think that’s amazing. I think he’s wanted that.”