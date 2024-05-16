The NFL announcing its 2024 regular-season schedule has many Swifties wondering if Taylor Swift is available to attend Kansas City Chiefs games to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, again.
With the release of the league schedule on May 15, there's a possibility that Swift will be available to attend several Chiefs games this fall even though she is on the road with her "Eras Tour" until December.
Swift attended more than a dozen Chiefs games last season. Most famously, the "Midnights" singer flew from her "Eras Tour" stop in Tokyo to Las Vegas for the 2024 Super Bowl, where she saw the Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 on Feb. 11.
The Chiefs’ 2024 season opener is Sept. 5, while Swift’s first fall concert is set for Oct. 18.
Keep reading to learn which Chiefs games do not conflict with the "Eras Tour" schedule as currently slated.
What is the Kansas City Chiefs’ schedule for the 2024 season?
- Sept. 5: at home vs. Baltimore Ravens
- Sept. 15: at home vs. Cincinnati Bengals
- Sept. 22: on the road vs. Atlanta Falcons
- Sept. 29: on the road vs. Los Angeles Chargers
- Oct. 7: at home vs. New Orleans Saints
- Oct. 20: on the road vs. San Francisco 49ers
- Oct. 27: on the road vs. Las Vegas Raiders
- Nov. 4: at home vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Nov. 10: at home vs. Denver Broncos
- Nov. 17: on the road vs. Buffalo Bills
- Nov. 24: on the road vs. Carolina Panthers
- Nov. 29: at home vs. Las Vegas Raiders
- Dec. 8: at home vs. Los Angeles Chargers
- Dec. 15: on the road vs. Cleveland Browns
- Dec. 21: at home vs. Houston Texans
- Dec. 25: on the road vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
- TBD: on the road vs. Denver Broncos
What are Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ dates for fall 2024?
Swift has concerts scheduled on the dates of three Chiefs games: Oct. 20, Oct. 27 and Dec. 8.
Here's her full fall 2024 schedule.
- Oct. 18: Miami — Hard Rock Stadium
- Oct. 19: Miami — Hard Rock Stadium
- Oct. 20: Miami — Hard Rock Stadium
- Oct. 25: New Orleans — Caesars Superdome
- Oct. 26: New Orleans — Caesars Superdome
- Oct. 27: New Orleans — Caesars Superdome
- Nov. 1: Indianapolis, Indiana — Lucas Oil Stadium
- Nov. 2: Indianapolis, Indiana — Lucas Oil Stadium
- Nov. 3: Indianapolis, Indiana — Lucas Oil Stadium
- Nov. 14: Toronto, Canada — Rogers Centre
- Nov. 15: Toronto, Canada — Rogers Centre
- Nov. 16: Toronto, Canada — Rogers Centre
- Nov. 21: Toronto, Canada — Rogers Centre
- Nov. 22: Toronto, Canada — Rogers Centre
- Nov. 23: Toronto, Canada — Rogers Centre
- Dec. 6: Vancouver, Canada — BC Place
- Dec. 7: Vancouver, Canada — BC Place
- Dec. 8: Vancouver, Canada — BC Place
Which Chiefs games are not on Taylor Swift tour dates?
