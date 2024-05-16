The NFL announcing its 2024 regular-season schedule has many Swifties wondering if Taylor Swift is available to attend Kansas City Chiefs games to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, again.

With the release of the league schedule on May 15, there's a possibility that Swift will be available to attend several Chiefs games this fall even though she is on the road with her "Eras Tour" until December.

Swift attended more than a dozen Chiefs games last season. Most famously, the "Midnights" singer flew from her "Eras Tour" stop in Tokyo to Las Vegas for the 2024 Super Bowl, where she saw the Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 on Feb. 11.

The Chiefs’ 2024 season opener is Sept. 5, while Swift’s first fall concert is set for Oct. 18.

Keep reading to learn which Chiefs games do not conflict with the "Eras Tour" schedule as currently slated.

What is the Kansas City Chiefs’ schedule for the 2024 season?

Sept. 5: at home vs. Baltimore Ravens

Sept. 15: at home vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Sept. 22: on the road vs. Atlanta Falcons

Sept. 29: on the road vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Oct. 7: at home vs. New Orleans Saints

Oct. 20: on the road vs. San Francisco 49ers

Oct. 27: on the road vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Nov. 4: at home vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Nov. 10: at home vs. Denver Broncos

Nov. 17: on the road vs. Buffalo Bills

Nov. 24: on the road vs. Carolina Panthers

Nov. 29: at home vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Dec. 8: at home vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Dec. 15: on the road vs. Cleveland Browns

Dec. 21: at home vs. Houston Texans

Dec. 25: on the road vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

TBD: on the road vs. Denver Broncos

What are Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ dates for fall 2024?

Swift has concerts scheduled on the dates of three Chiefs games: Oct. 20, Oct. 27 and Dec. 8.

Here's her full fall 2024 schedule.

Oct. 18: Miami — Hard Rock Stadium

Oct. 19: Miami — Hard Rock Stadium

Oct. 20: Miami — Hard Rock Stadium

Oct. 25: New Orleans — Caesars Superdome

Oct. 26: New Orleans — Caesars Superdome

Oct. 27: New Orleans — Caesars Superdome

Nov. 1: Indianapolis, Indiana — Lucas Oil Stadium

Nov. 2: Indianapolis, Indiana — Lucas Oil Stadium

Nov. 3: Indianapolis, Indiana — Lucas Oil Stadium

Nov. 14: Toronto, Canada — Rogers Centre

Nov. 15: Toronto, Canada — Rogers Centre

Nov. 16: Toronto, Canada — Rogers Centre

Nov. 21: Toronto, Canada — Rogers Centre

Nov. 22: Toronto, Canada — Rogers Centre

Nov. 23: Toronto, Canada — Rogers Centre

Dec. 6: Vancouver, Canada — BC Place

Dec. 7: Vancouver, Canada — BC Place

Dec. 8: Vancouver, Canada — BC Place

Which Chiefs games are not on Taylor Swift tour dates?