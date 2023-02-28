Chance the Rapper reveals the way Martin Short helped his family on a plane

What are the odds the gentleman who offers to switch seats with you on a plane turns out to be Martin Short?

Chance the Rapper took to Twitter on Sunday, Feb. 27 to tell a heartwarming story between the "Only Murders in the Building" actor and his daughter, Kensli.

"So I just got on this plane with my daughter, and found out our seats weren’t next to each other," he tweeted. "I really ain’t wanna inconvenience anyone by asking them to swap seats, but before I could say anything this kind older gentleman offered his seat to Kensli so we could sit together."

The "Blessings" singer continued: "We both said thank you and as he stands up, I realize it’s THE Martin Short!!"

Chance the Rapper, whose real name is Chancelor Bennett, said that Kensli, 7, "freaked out" because she loves the movie "The Santa Clause 3," in which Short plays Jack Frost.

"What an awesome person!" the Chicago-born rapper added. "SHOUTOUT TO JACK FROST."

Within a day, the tweet amassed more than 300,000 likes and reached nearly 30 million users.

One Twitter user responded to the tweet, asking if Short was aware that he was switching seats for "thee Chance the Rapper." He wrote back, "Definitely not, which made it way cooler. He just a nice dude ig."

Milton “Lil Rel” Howery Jr. also reacted to the story, writing "Wow that’s so dope." Meanwhile, user @vanderdyt wrote, "that hug at the end of the movie really did make him a kinder person," adding a red heart emoji.

Another user joked that Chance should have had his daughter sit elsewhere so he'd have a chance to chat with the comedy icon.

"Oh thanks so much but the little girl will be fine where she is… *opens laptop* ANYWAYS this a lil script I’ve been working on it’s called ‘Four Amigos!,’" he replied to the tweet.

Chance hasn't released much new music as of late. He dropped his last album, "The Big Day," in 2019. However, he recently teased a possible performance for the tenth anniversary of the release of breakout album "Acid Rap."

"Who wants a show?" Chance posted alongside a video montage of snaps with the words "10 years" colorfully dripping off the screen.

In the meantime, Chance will be one of the newest hosts on Season 23 of "The Voice," which is set to return to NBC on March 6. He and other "Voice" newcomer — singer-songwriter and former member of One Direction, Niall Horan — will join returning coaches Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton for the singing competition show. Shelton has said he plans for the upcoming season to be his last.